Turkey to focus COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes this week

Turkey will this week focus on nearly 90,000 residents and workers at care and nursing homes and disabled care facilities for its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, Hurriet Daily News has reported.
Authorities are aiming to administer the first dose of the coronavirus jab to the country’s more than 1 million health care professionals this week, one week after initial inoculations started.
The CoronaVac jab developed by Sinovac is being used for the vaccination program after health authorities approved its emergency use. A total of 50 million doses of the vaccines are expected to be delivered in batches by the end of February.
Coronavirus vaccine injections are administered in two doses, 28 days apart, and those in the current target group will be inoculated in facilities they are residing in or where they work.
This priority group will be followed by people aged 65 and over, Hurriet Daily News added.
Meanwhile, essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease will be vaccinated next followed by those under the age of 50 with at least one chronic disease and young adults. The rest of the population will get the shot in the final stage.
