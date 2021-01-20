GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

You are here

Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, a leader in driverless technology. (Reuters)
  • Auto companies have been joining forces and bringing technology firms on board to try to spread out enormous costs
SILVER SPRING, Maryland: General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.”
Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been a leader in driverless technology and got the go-ahead from California late last year to test its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers.
Auto companies have been joining forces and bringing technology firms on board to try to spread out the enormous costs — and by nature, risks — of developing self-driving and electric vehicles.
Honda is in on the Cruise project with GM, Volkswagen and Ford have teamed up with Pittsburgh autonomous vehicle company Argo AI, and Hyundai joined with Fiat Chrysler last summer in a deal to use Waymo’s driverless car technology.
Toyota and Uber are also working together, while Amazon skipped over the automaker part of the equation and last summer bought self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service.
Mass adoption of driverless vehicles — and profits — are still a ways off, said industry analyst Sam Abuelsamid of Guidehouse Insights.
“The reality is that the automated driving landscape is taking much longer to mature that had been anticipated a few years ago,” Abuelsamid said. “It’s probably going to be mid-decade before we start to see significant volumes of these vehicles.”
Abuelsamid added that the importance of adding a company like Microsoft to the mix is its cloud computing power and the ability to analyze data from the vehicles to improve the technology.
“Microsoft is a great addition to the team as we drive toward a future world of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Microsoft will help us accelerate the commercialization of Cruise’s all-electric, self-driving vehicles and help GM realize even more benefits from cloud computing as we launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 and create new businesses and services to drive growth.”
General Motors has been aggressively revamping its image, saying the industry has reached a history-changing inflection point for mass adoption of electric vehicles. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker this month unveiled a new corporate logo to signify its new direction as it openly pivots to electric vehicles. It wants to be seen as a clean vehicle company, rather than a builder of cloud-spewing gas-powered pickups and SUVs.
GM scrapped its old square blue logo for a lower-case gm surrounded by rounded corners and an ‘m’ that looks like an electrical plug.

  • Coronavirus vaccine injections are administered in two doses, 28 days apart
Turkey will this week focus on nearly 90,000 residents and workers at care and nursing homes and disabled care facilities for its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, Hurriet Daily News has reported.
Authorities are aiming to administer the first dose of the coronavirus jab to the country’s more than 1 million health care professionals this week, one week after initial inoculations started.
The CoronaVac jab developed by Sinovac is being used for the vaccination program after health authorities approved its emergency use. A total of 50 million doses of the vaccines are expected to be delivered in batches by the end of February.
Coronavirus vaccine injections are administered in two doses, 28 days apart, and those in the current target group will be inoculated in facilities they are residing in or where they work.
This priority group will be followed by people aged 65 and over, Hurriet Daily News added.
Meanwhile, essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease will be vaccinated next followed by those under the age of 50 with at least one chronic disease and young adults. The rest of the population will get the shot in the final stage.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus

