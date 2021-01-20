You are here

  • Home
  • WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
Some countries in the Middle East have handled the pandemic crisis relatively well, the World Economic Forum said. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vt65q

Updated 20 January 2021
Frank Kane

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’

WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
  • Disease the top risk to global security and livelihoods over the next two years
  • ‘The immediate human and economic cost of COVID-19 is severe’
Updated 20 January 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The risk from infectious diseases remains a “clear and present danger” even as vaccines are being rolled out to counter the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In its latest annual Global Risk Report, most respondents said that disease was the top risk to global security and livelihoods over the next two years.

In the medium to long term, they were worried about financial crises in the shape of asset bubbles arising from the pandemic economic crisis, and over the next 10 years the “existential threat” of weapons of mass destruction was the biggest fear.

In the gloomiest risk report for many years, the WEF said: “The immediate human and economic cost of COVID-19 is severe. It threatens to scale back years of progress on reducing poverty and inequality and to further weaken social cohesion and global cooperation.

“Job losses, a widening digital divide, disrupted social interactions, and abrupt shifts in markets could lead to dire consequences and lost opportunities for large parts of the global population.

“The ramifications — in the form of social unrest, political fragmentation, and geopolitical tensions — will shape the effectiveness of our responses to the other key threats of the next decade; cyberattacks, weapons of mass destruction and, most notably, climate change,” it added.

Environmental issues were also a key concern of respondents to the risk survey, with the likelihood of extreme weather, climate change failure, and human environmental damage the top three risks rated most likely.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, and Saadia Zahidi, its managing director, said that the WEF had been warning of the danger of pandemics since 2006.

“In 2020, the risk of a global pandemic became reality. As governments, businesses, and societies survey the damage inflicted over the last year, strengthening strategic foresight is now more important than ever.

“In some cases, disparities in health outcomes, technology, or workforce opportunities are the direct result of the dynamics the pandemic created. In others, already present societal divisions have widened, straining weak safety nets and economic structures beyond capacity,” they added.

Some countries in the Middle East have handled the pandemic crisis relatively well, the WEF said. “Capacities and responses varied greatly but relatively young populations may have spared the region from higher death tolls; however, data in some locations are uncertain.

“Some nations with advanced medical systems and regimes able to enforce lockdowns and other social restrictions along with border controls have managed successive waves of infections.

“Other, poorer nations, and those that are fragile and in conflict situations, however, are suffering exacerbated economic and humanitarian challenges,” the report said.

The WEF highlighted the problems of young people, whom it labelled “pandemials.” It said: “The world’s youth have faced exceptional pressures in the past decade and are particularly vulnerable to missing out altogether on the opportunities of the next.”

Topics: WEF Coronavirus

Related

China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
Business & Economy
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar

Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi

Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi

Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi
  • Aldar will manage AED 30bn worth of projects, such as Riyadh City, Baniyas North, and developments in Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, which will deliver around 25,000 homes for UAE nationals
  • Aldar will also provide management for projects valued at AED 10bn within the education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management sectors
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE developer Aldar Properties has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi government to manage capital projects worth 45 billion Emirati dirhams ($12.25 billion) in the emirate.

According to a report by WAM – the UAE state news agency – the Abu Dhabi Executive Council recommended the establishment of a public-private partnership framework for the development of capital projects in the emirate, which subsequently led to the deal with Aldar.

As part of the framework, Aldar will manage 30 billion dirhams worth of major projects, such as Riyadh City, Baniyas North, and developments in Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra regions, which will deliver around 25,000 homes for UAE nationals over the next five years.

In addition, Aldar will provide management for projects valued at 10 billion dirhams throughout the emirate within the education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management sectors.

Lastly, Aldar will manage 5 billion dirhams worth of infrastructure projects awarded by the government of Abu Dhabi in 2019, which include Al-Falah national housing, Media Zone Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, and Saadiyat infrastructure works.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Aldar Properties UAE nationals

Related

UAE’s Aldar Properties plans $750m spend in 2019
Business & Economy
UAE’s Aldar Properties plans $750m spend in 2019
Residents move into aspirational Abu Dhabi project
Corporate News
Residents move into aspirational Abu Dhabi project

Latest updates

Bird back on track at Diriyah E-Prix 2021
Bird back on track at Diriyah E-Prix 2021
Libyan sides meeting in Egypt agree on constitutional referendum
Libyan sides meeting in Egypt agree on constitutional referendum
Algeria’s president undergoes successful surgery on foot in Germany
Algeria’s president undergoes successful surgery on foot in Germany
Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi
Aldar to manage $12.25bn capital projects in Abu Dhabi
France to reckon with Algeria colonial past, won't apologize
France to reckon with Algeria colonial past, won't apologize

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.