No-go for Joe Exotic: Donald Trump’s pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, was featured in Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ documentary. (AP)
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
AP

  • Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison
AP

OKLAHOMA CITY: One name missing in President Donald Trump’s flurry of pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.
His team was so confident in a pardon that they’d readied a celebratory limousine and a hair and wardrobe team to whisk away the zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas. But he wasn’t on the list announced Wednesday morning.
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.
Maldonado-Passage, who has maintained his innocence, was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records. A jury convicted him in April 2019.
In his pardon application filed in September, Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys argued that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others. Maldonado-Passage, 57, is scheduled to be released from custody in 2037, but his attorneys said in the application that “he will likely die in prison” because of health concerns.
Maldonado-Passage’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.
The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Algerian Sahara desert town dusted with snow

Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

Algerian Sahara desert town dusted with snow

Arab News

CAIRO: Temperatures have fallen in the Sahara desert to as low as -3C, leaving sand dunes in one Algerian town dusted with snow. 
This drop in temperature allowed the town of Ain Sefra to experience snow for only the fourth time in 42 years. The other three times were in 1979, 2017, and 2018. In 2017, a blizzard dumped snow up to a meter deep in Ain Sefra.
Photographer Karim Bouchetata posted dramatic images and video of the unique weather in the remote town.
Ain Sefra is located in the Atlas Mountains, 1,000 meters above sea level and is known as “the gateway to the desert.” 
It lies in the Naama province of Algeria in the northern part of the Sahara, near to the Moroccan border.

 

 

Topics: Algeria Sahara Desert

