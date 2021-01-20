Rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne among 73 pardoned on Trump’s last day

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, just hours before he was due to leave office.

Kodak Black, was granted clemency after being jailed for making a false statement on a federal document, while Lil Wayne, who faced 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon last month, also made the list.

The star, listed as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had shown “generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the release said.

Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon was also pardoned.

Bannon – who was Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 election, before becoming a senior adviser to the president – left the White House acrimoniously in 2017, Trump later giving him the derogatory moniker "Sloppy Steve."

Last year he was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, over funds raised to build the Mexico border wall, a flagship Trump policy.