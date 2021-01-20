You are here

Rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne among 73 pardoned on Trump's last day

Kodak Black was originally supposed to serve his 46-month prison sentence until 2022. File/AFP
Kodak Black was originally supposed to serve his 46-month prison sentence until 2022. File/AFP
date 2021-01-20

Kodak Black was originally supposed to serve his 46-month prison sentence until 2022. File/AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, just hours before he was due to leave office.

Kodak Black, was granted clemency after being jailed for making a false statement on a federal document, while Lil Wayne, who faced 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon last month, also made the list.

The star, listed as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had shown “generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the release said.

Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon was also pardoned.

Bannon – who was Trump's campaign manager during the 2016 election, before becoming a senior adviser to the president – left the White House acrimoniously in 2017, Trump later giving him the derogatory moniker "Sloppy Steve."

Last year he was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, over funds raised to build the Mexico border wall, a flagship Trump policy.

Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign

Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Updated 56 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign

Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Updated 56 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Maison Alaia has unveiled its spring 2021 ready-to-wear campaign, starring models Tina Kunakey and Leila Nda.

The images were lensed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. 

Kunakey and Nda star in the campaign photos wearing the latest pieces from the luxury label. 

For her part, Belgian-Burundian Nda wore a cream-colored blouse with bell sleeves tucked into tailored, high-waisted shorts. The look was elevated with a pair of black sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kunakey stunned in a creamy, Saharan-inspired  jacket and matching skirt. 

Nda and Kunakey starred in the campaign alongside other models Dieyna Ba and Thayna Soares.

Soares wore a printed top and coordinating skirt and Ba donned an embellished, halterneck midi dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

The offering is inspired by the couturier’s North African roots and his trip to the continent with the late photographer Peter Beard.

The house of Alaia was founded by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia who died from a heart attack aged 82 in Nov 2017. 

Following his unexpected passing, Mr. Alaïa’s partners pledged to keep his brand alive and functioning. According to Carla Sozzani, one of Alaia’s closest collaborators, “there are enough products, samples and ideas in the archives to create new seasonal collections for generations.” 

Instead of referring to the designs as “collections,” the house now calls each new offering “Les Editions,” as they are renditions of the designer’s most iconic designs.

In November, the maison paid tribute to the couturier with its spring 2021 Editions of cult pieces. Embracing nostalgia, it was presented through an artistic dance performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the late designer’s honorary daughter, was joined by fellow model Karlie Kloss on the brand’s Instagram page, as they discussed the timeless silhouettes that have been reimagined for the new collection. The artistic performance was then shared across the Maison’s Instagram and YouTube platforms.

The dance presentation of the collection, which was live streamed from the cultural arts center La Gaité Lyrique in Paris, was performed by French-Moroccan dancer Hajiba Fahmy, who has worked with international superstar Beyonce. She wore a delicate white dressed plucked from the collection.

Topics: Alaia Tina Kunakey

