Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet strongly condemned the continued violations by Houthi militia of the Stockholm Agreement to end the Yemen conflict.

It also condemned the Houthi’s use of Hodeidah Governorate as a “platform for hostilities and terrorist operations” by launching ballistic missiles and drones.

Such actions, the Cabinet said, is a threat to regional and international security, and undermines political efforts to end the conflict.

The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman.

At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet said it valued Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s participation in a recent World Economic Forum event and his speech about the role that Saudi Arabia has played promoting development and supporting the stability of the region, as well as preserving the energy supply market.