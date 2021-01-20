LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 3 deaths from COVID-19 and 238 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 86 were recorded in Riyadh, 56 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 357,177 after 173 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,338 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
