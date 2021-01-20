You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 3 deaths from COVID-19 and 238 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 357,177
  • A total of 6,338 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 3 deaths from COVID-19 and 238 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 86 were recorded in Riyadh, 56 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 357,177 after 173 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,338 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
  • The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet strongly condemned the continued violations by Houthi militia of the Stockholm Agreement to end the Yemen conflict.
It also condemned the Houthi’s use of Hodeidah Governorate as a “platform for hostilities and terrorist operations” by launching ballistic missiles and drones.
Such actions, the Cabinet said, is a threat to regional and international security, and undermines political efforts to end the conflict.
The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet said it valued Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s participation in a recent World Economic Forum event and his speech about the role that Saudi Arabia has played promoting development and supporting the stability of the region, as well as preserving the energy supply market.

Members of the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" looks on ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

