Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

Smoke rises from a building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street following a explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP)
Smoke rises from a damaged building after an explosion in Madrid downtown, in Madrid Spain January 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Police officers cordon off Toledo Street following an explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. A loud explosion of unknown origin has partially destroyed a six-floor-tall building flanked by a school and a nursing home in the center of Spain's capital, Madrid. (AP)
  • A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler, and billowed through Toledo Street, near the city's center
  • At least eight people were injured in the blast, one seriously, the Madrid emergency service said in a tweet
MADRID: A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.
A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler, and billowed through Toledo Street, near the city's center. Aerial footage shared by Spain’s National Police showed rubble covering a nearby schoolyard — though Madrid's mayor said no one was seriously injured at the school.
At least eight people were injured in the blast, one seriously, the Madrid emergency service said in a tweet. And a technician who was working on the boiler is missing, according to the Spanish government’s representative for the Madrid region, José Manuel Franco, who confirmed the three dead.
A police spokesman on the ground told reporters that firefighters were trying to put out a small fire inside the damaged building before they could bring in search dogs and special rescue teams to look for any possible survivors.
An Associated Press reporter saw emergency workers carry two bodies away from the area, one that firefighters covered with a blue blanket and another shrouded in reflective emergency sheeting.
The building belongs to the nearby La Paloma Catholic Parish and hosted the offices and apartments for some of its priests, Madrid Archbishop Carlos Osoro told Spanish public broadcaster, TVE, who confirmed that none of the clerics were among the victims.
Emy Lee Grau, an area resident who was watching television in a building across the street, said that the moment of the blast was “terrifying.”
“Everything shook, it felt like the roof was falling on us. We were terrified when we saw the amount of smoke coming out of the church’s building,” the 20-year-old Madrid resident told The Associated Press.
A nearby nursing home was evacuated and no injuries were initially reported among the residents, Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida told reporters on the ground. The home's 55 residents were initially taken to a hotel across the street and were later sent to other care homes, officials said.
Martínez Almeida also said that some mild damage had been identified in a nearby school, where he said people suffered no more than “scratches.”
Neighborhood resident Leire Reparaz said she heard the explosion and wasn't immediately sure where it was coming from.
“We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of gray smoke,” the 24-year-old said.

  • Research has shown that transmission is most common from aerosol droplets emitted when an infected person breaths, speaks or coughs
  • Large droplets fall and do not pose a large risk of transmission, but aerosols can carry the virus over distances greater than 2 meters and remain for longer
LONDON: Speaking to someone when infected with COVID-19 could be as dangerous as coughing near them due to tiny droplets known as aerosol particles, new research has shown.

COVID-19 can be spread via a number of routes, but research has shown that transmission is most common from aerosol droplets emitted when an infected person breaths, speaks or coughs.

This heightened transmission route, experts say, could help explain why the virus spreads more easily indoors or when there is poor ventilation.

Large droplets fall and do not pose a large risk of transmission, but aerosols can carry the virus over distances greater than 2 meters and remain for longer.

Experts at Cambridge University have conducted studies to assess the risk of COVID-19 spread from large droplets and aerosols.

Their results suggest that it takes just a couple of seconds for expelled particles to travel beyond 2 meters, posing significant challenges for mitigating this risk of transmission.

“You need masks, you need distancing and you need good ventilation so these particles don’t build up in an indoor space and they’re safely removed,” said Prof. Pedro Magalhaes de Oliveira, an expert in fluid mechanics at Cambridge University and the study’s co-author.

The team concluded that it is unsafe to stand without a mask 2 meters away from an infected person who is talking or coughing, with both situations posing a heightened infection risk.

This risk is especially high in unventilated spaces, such as indoor settings with closed windows.

The team said the total amount of COVID-19 aerosol that is spread from 30 seconds of speaking is higher than just one cough, and it remains for up to an hour.

The team added that in small spaces and without ventilation, this might be enough to cause COVID-19.

