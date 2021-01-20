You are here

Handover of homes starts at Sharjah’s $6.54bn megaproject

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah's largest real estate project and contains numerous retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components within the master plan. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to take ten years to complete.
Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest real estate project and contains numerous retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components within the master plan. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to take ten years to complete. (Supplied)
Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the project to be completed in February 2020 and has so far welcomed over 850,000 visitors. (Supplied)
Handover of the first 210 new homes has begun at Aljada at the three Rehan apartment buildings and the development will have more than 70,000 when complete in 2028. (Supplied)
Updated 20 January 2021
  • Handover of the first 210 new homes has begun at Aljada at the three Rehan apartment buildings and the development will have more than 70,000 when completed in 2028
  • Around 3,500 units will be handed over this year, with the first phase of the SABIS International School set to be finished in time for the new school term in September
DUBAI: Arada, the UAE developer co-founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, has announced the completion of the first homes at its 24 billion Emirati dirhams ($6.54 billion) project in Sharjah.

Handover of the first 210 new homes has begun at Aljada at the three Rehan apartment buildings and the development will have more than 70,000 when completed in 2028.

Around 3,500 units will be handed over this year, with the first phase of the SABIS International School set to be finished in time for the new school term in September.

Spread over a 24 million-square-foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest real estate project and contains numerous retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, and healthcare components within the master plan. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to take 10 years to complete.

Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the project to be completed in February last year and has so far welcomed more than 850,000 visitors.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “This is a significant moment in the history of Arada and an important stage in our mission to provide a truly transformational project for Sharjah.

“As we move forward into the new year, an exciting calendar of events plus a series of additions to the entertainment facilities on offer will ensure that Aljada becomes an even more desirable location for both residents and visitors.”

Prince Khaled, vice chairman of Arada, said: “We are dedicated to creating a higher standard of living for those who choose to invest or live in Arada’s projects, which is why the first residents to move into Aljada will find themselves part of a thriving and active district that is already a well-established part of the Sharjah community.

“By the end of 2021, we anticipate that this destination will be home to around 8,000 people, making Aljada one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the UAE.”

Topics: Sharjah Arada Aljada

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
  • Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced America’s return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change, the centerpiece of a raft of day-one executive orders aimed at restoring US leadership in combating global warming.
The announcements also included a sweeping order to review all of former President Donald Trump’s actions weakening climate change protections, the revocation of a vital permit for TC Energy’s Keystone XL oil pipeline project from Canada, and a moratorium on oil and gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that Trump’s administration had recently opened to development.
The orders by the newly sworn-in president will mark the start of a major policy reversal in the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, after the Trump administration pilloried climate science and rolled back environmental regulation to maximize fossil fuel development.
Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050 to match the steep and swift global cuts that scientists say are needed to avoid the most devastating impacts of global warming, using curbs on fossil fuels and massive investments in clean energy.
The path will not be easy, though, with political divisions in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies, and wary international partners concerned about US policy shifts obstructing the way.
“We got off track very severely for the last four years with a climate denier in the Oval Office,” said John Podesta, an adviser to former President Barack Obama who helped craft the 2015 Paris Agreement. “We enter the international arena with a credibility deficit.”
Biden’s orders also require government agencies to consider revising vehicle fuel efficiency standards and methane emissions curbs, and to study the possibility of re-expanding the boundaries of wilderness national monuments that had been reduced in size by the Trump administration.
While environmental advocates were thrilled by the orders, industry groups and conservatives criticized them.
Alaska’s Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy mocked Biden’s decision to shut down oil and gas work in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, saying the new president “appears to be making good on his promise to turn Alaska into a large national park.”
The American Petroleum Institute, the nation’s top oil and gas industry lobby group, meanwhile, said it believed blocking the Keystone XL oil pipeline was a “step backward.”
“This misguided move will hamper America’s economic recovery, undermine North American energy security and strain relations with one of America’s greatest allies,” API President Mike Sommers said.
Global counterparts and climate advocates welcomed Washington’s return to cooperation on climate change, but expressed some skepticism about its staying power and its ability to overcome domestic political turmoil.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris deal late last year, arguing it was too costly to the US economy.
“The United States continues to be the one and only country that has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, making it, frankly, the pariah of this multilateral agreement,” former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, told Reuters.
Biden can regain US credibility by “doing the domestic homework” of ambitious climate action at home.
Brian Deese, Biden’s director of the National Economic Council, told Reuters that the United States hopes to encourage other big emitters to also “push their ambition, even as we have to demonstrate our ability to come back on the stage and show leadership.”
Pete Betts, an associate fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House who led climate negotiations for the European Union when the Paris deal was struck, said the United States will need to match its promises with financial commitments too.
The United States under Obama pledged to deliver $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help vulnerable countries fight climate change. It has delivered only $1 billion so far.
“The US will need to put some money on the table, and also encourage others to do the same,” he said.

Topics: climate change Joe Biden inauguration

