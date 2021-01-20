Handover of homes starts at Sharjah’s $6.54bn megaproject

DUBAI: Arada, the UAE developer co-founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, has announced the completion of the first homes at its 24 billion Emirati dirhams ($6.54 billion) project in Sharjah.

Handover of the first 210 new homes has begun at Aljada at the three Rehan apartment buildings and the development will have more than 70,000 when completed in 2028.

Around 3,500 units will be handed over this year, with the first phase of the SABIS International School set to be finished in time for the new school term in September.

Spread over a 24 million-square-foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest real estate project and contains numerous retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, and healthcare components within the master plan. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to take 10 years to complete.

Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the project to be completed in February last year and has so far welcomed more than 850,000 visitors.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “This is a significant moment in the history of Arada and an important stage in our mission to provide a truly transformational project for Sharjah.

“As we move forward into the new year, an exciting calendar of events plus a series of additions to the entertainment facilities on offer will ensure that Aljada becomes an even more desirable location for both residents and visitors.”

Prince Khaled, vice chairman of Arada, said: “We are dedicated to creating a higher standard of living for those who choose to invest or live in Arada’s projects, which is why the first residents to move into Aljada will find themselves part of a thriving and active district that is already a well-established part of the Sharjah community.

“By the end of 2021, we anticipate that this destination will be home to around 8,000 people, making Aljada one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the UAE.”