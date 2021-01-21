You are here

  • Home
  • Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry

The orders by the newly sworn-in president will mark the start of a major policy reversal in the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter behind China. (AP)
The orders by the newly sworn-in president will mark the start of a major policy reversal in the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter behind China. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vn55x

Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
  • Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced America’s return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change, the centerpiece of a raft of day-one executive orders aimed at restoring US leadership in combating global warming.
The announcements also included a sweeping order to review all of former President Donald Trump’s actions weakening climate change protections, the revocation of a vital permit for TC Energy’s Keystone XL oil pipeline project from Canada, and a moratorium on oil and gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that Trump’s administration had recently opened to development.
The orders by the newly sworn-in president will mark the start of a major policy reversal in the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, after the Trump administration pilloried climate science and rolled back environmental regulation to maximize fossil fuel development.
Biden has promised to put the United States on a track to net-zero emissions by 2050 to match the steep and swift global cuts that scientists say are needed to avoid the most devastating impacts of global warming, using curbs on fossil fuels and massive investments in clean energy.
The path will not be easy, though, with political divisions in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies, and wary international partners concerned about US policy shifts obstructing the way.
“We got off track very severely for the last four years with a climate denier in the Oval Office,” said John Podesta, an adviser to former President Barack Obama who helped craft the 2015 Paris Agreement. “We enter the international arena with a credibility deficit.”
Biden’s orders also require government agencies to consider revising vehicle fuel efficiency standards and methane emissions curbs, and to study the possibility of re-expanding the boundaries of wilderness national monuments that had been reduced in size by the Trump administration.
While environmental advocates were thrilled by the orders, industry groups and conservatives criticized them.

Alaska’s Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy mocked Biden’s decision to shut down oil and gas work in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, saying the new president “appears to be making good on his promise to turn Alaska into a large national park.”
The American Petroleum Institute, the nation’s top oil and gas industry lobby group, meanwhile, said it believed blocking the Keystone XL oil pipeline was a “step backward.”
“This misguided move will hamper America’s economic recovery, undermine North American energy security and strain relations with one of America’s greatest allies,” API President Mike Sommers said.
Global counterparts and climate advocates welcomed Washington’s return to cooperation on climate change, but expressed some skepticism about its staying power and its ability to overcome domestic political turmoil.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris deal late last year, arguing it was too costly to the US economy.
“The United States continues to be the one and only country that has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, making it, frankly, the pariah of this multilateral agreement,” former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, told Reuters.
Biden can regain US credibility by “doing the domestic homework” of ambitious climate action at home.
Brian Deese, Biden’s director of the National Economic Council, told Reuters that the United States hopes to encourage other big emitters to also “push their ambition, even as we have to demonstrate our ability to come back on the stage and show leadership.”
Pete Betts, an associate fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House who led climate negotiations for the European Union when the Paris deal was struck, said the United States will need to match its promises with financial commitments too.
The United States under Obama pledged to deliver $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help vulnerable countries fight climate change. It has delivered only $1 billion so far.
“The US will need to put some money on the table, and also encourage others to do the same,” he said.

 

Topics: climate change Joe Biden inauguration

Related

Special The Biden era: What do Arabs expect?
Middle-East
The Biden era: What do Arabs expect?
Special Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to ‘uncivil war’ video
World
Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to ‘uncivil war’

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE
  • UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico, which have also been excluded from the aluminum tariffs
Updated 56 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would exempt the United Arab Emirates from a 10 percent tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports.
In a proclamation issued by the White House shortly before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump said the agreement was reached given the important security relationship that existed between the two countries.
UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico, which have also been excluded from the aluminum tariffs.

Related

Update Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family
World
Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family
Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 
Lifestyle
Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 

Latest updates

How UAE-based artist Stephanie Neville uses textile art to process loneliness
How UAE-based artist Stephanie Neville uses textile art to process loneliness
World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive
World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive
NBA postpones another two games, 11 players test COVID-19 positive
NBA postpones another two games, 11 players test COVID-19 positive
REVIEW: ‘One Night in Miami’ is a character masterclass
REVIEW: ‘One Night in Miami’ is a character masterclass
US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE
US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.