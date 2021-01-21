You are here

NBA postpones another two games, 11 players test COVID-19 positive

San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson passes the ball during their game against Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20, 2021. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • Contact tracing leaves the Grizzlies without the league-required eight players available
  • The professional basketball league had already beefed up some protocols
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Memphis’ NBA game at the Portland Trail Blazers scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed with the Grizzles depleted by coronavirus contact tracing, the league said.
The league also postponed Friday’s Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game because of similar Covid-19 health and safety rules.
The 16th and 17th such postponements of the season came on the day the league announced that of 502 players tested for Covid-19 since January 13, 11 new players had returned a confirmed positive test.
The league’s coronavirus protocols require anyone who tests positive, or who is identified as coming in close contact with an infected person, to isolate or quarantine.
Contact tracing left the Grizzlies without the league-required eight players available for their scheduled game at Portland.
The Grizzlies had announced Sunday that Jonas Valanciunas was sidelined after entering the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols. He missed Memphis’ victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets had already been postponed. The Wizards will miss a sixth straight game on Friday as they remained unable to put eight players in uniform.
Of the 17 games postponed so far since the NBA season was launched on December 22, 16 have been called off since January 10.
The league triumphantly concluded its pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 campaign in a quarantine bubble in Orlando, but this season teams are hosting games in their home arenas as the United States continues to grapple with Covid-19.
ESPN reported Wednesday the league had advised teams it would station security officers near midcourt to remind players they should not hug or exchange handshakes, or engage in lengthy conversations with opposing players before or after games.
The league had already beefed up some protocols, such as requiring players to wear masks whenever they return to the bench area during games.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the league would not try to jump the queue to have players vaccinated before priority groups including health care workers, the elderly and those with medical conditions.
However, he said Tuesday that the league has now discussed having players, the majority of whom are African American, getting the vaccine as a way of promoting its use in the Black community.
“There have been discussions,” Silver said at a virtual conference hosted by Sportico.

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy: Andrea Pirlo won his first trophy as a coach on Wednesday as Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo blasted in his 20th goal of the season following a corner on 64 minutes in Reggio Emilia, before Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty and Alvaro Morata added a second deep into injury time.
Pirlo, 41, clinched his first silverware five months after taking over at his former club where he won four league titles.
“Winning a first title (as a coach) is a great joy, different from that felt as a player, it’s even more beautiful,” said Pirlo, who lifted the trophy three times as a player with Juventus and AC Milan.
Juventus won the annual trophy, played between the league champions and Italian Cup holders, for the ninth time, having finished runners-up last year to Lazio.
“This trophy is very important because it can give us confidence for the rest of our season,” said Ronaldo.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo (3rdR) shoots to score past Napoli's goalkeeper David Ospina (front) during the Supercoppa Italiana football match between Juventus and Napoli on Jan. 20, 2021 in Reggio Emilia. AFP / Miguel MEDINA 

Juventus sit fifth in the league, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan, after losing 2-0 to second-placed Inter Milan last weekend.
“The Scudetto is possible, Milan and Inter are very strong, but there are still a lot of games to be played and we can still do it,” added Ronaldo.
It was the first meeting between Pirlo and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, who won the 2006 World Cup together and spent a decade as AC Milan teammates, winning two Serie A titles and two Champions League crowns together.
They have not faced off this season after Napoli refused to travel to Turin for their October league match because of coronavirus cases — a fixture which has still to be played.
“I’m sorry for Gennaro Gattuso, but we wanted to react after the defeat against Inter Milan,” said Pirlo.
“We bet a lot on the pride of the players, we wanted to show that we were a team.”
Juventus received a boost hours before kick-off with Juan Cuadrado recovering from coronavirus and starting for the first time in two weeks.
Napoli had the best chance of the first half in the Mapei Stadium, with Juve keeper Wojciech Szczsesny demonstrating quick reflexes to save Hirving Lozano’s diving header just before the half-hour mark.
Federico Bernardeschi came off the bench after the break in place of Federico Chiesa and immediately had an impact.
Juventus piled on the pressure after an hour when Ronaldo was sent through on goal and defender Kostas Manolas almost deflected the ball into his own net.
But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the most of the resulting corner, with the ball bouncing off Tiemoue Bakayoko and into the path of the unmarked Portuguese forward to fire in his 20th goal of the season.
Napoli had a chance to equalize from the spot after Weston McKennie fouled Dries Mertens, but Insigne wasted the opportunity by dragging a woeful effort wide.
Szczsesny pulled off another late save before a last-gasp Morata goal sealed victory.
“We all lost together, not because of Lorenzo’s penalty. Let’s move on,” said Gattuso, 43, whose side beat Juventus in last season’s Italian Cup.
“In the first half there was a bit of fear. I don’t remember Juve’s serious chances today.
“We could have done better, but the match is very similar to the one seven months ago. In fact, we suffered more seven months ago than today.”

