STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm

STC announced the launch of a new firm to provide advanced cybersecurity services and solutions for the public enterprises, the telecom operator said in a statement.
The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services, in the light of the digital transformation strategy and Vision 2030, as many state-owned companies resorted to digitalized solutions to maintain businesses, amid the exceptional challenges worldwide.
“STC vision aims at setting up a credible digitalized economy platform, which will provide top-notch cybersecurity services to protect economic infrastructure, as well as public and private sector services,” stated Haithem Al-Faraj, stc senior vice president of technology and operations.
The 1.5 terabytes (TB) new platform will prevent cyberattacks, in addition to providing services in line with security regulations, secure e-mail and safe browsing. It will also help develop the skills of the new young candidates in the field of cyber security, Al-Faraj added.