You are here

  • Home
  • STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm

STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm

STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm
The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rahs5

Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm

STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm
  • The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services
Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

STC announced the launch of a new firm to provide advanced cybersecurity services and solutions for the public enterprises, the telecom operator said in a statement.

The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services, in the light of the digital transformation strategy and Vision 2030, as many state-owned companies resorted to digitalized solutions to maintain businesses, amid the exceptional challenges worldwide.

“STC vision aims at setting up a credible digitalized economy platform, which will provide top-notch cybersecurity services to protect economic infrastructure, as well as public and private sector services,” stated Haithem Al-Faraj, stc senior vice president of technology and operations.

The 1.5 terabytes (TB) new platform will prevent cyberattacks, in addition to providing services in line with security regulations, secure e-mail and safe browsing. It will also help develop the skills of the new young candidates in the field of cyber security, Al-Faraj added.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) Saudi Arabia

Related

The state-owned Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and venture capital fund eWTP Arabia on Monday announced a joint partnership with Alibaba Cloud. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
STC announces partnership with Alibaba Cloud
stc Group, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29. 2020, the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
stc to invest $270m in 3 mega data centers

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19

Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
  • ‘Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook’
  • Central bank: Growth will be mostly consumption driven
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Barring another wave of COVID-19 infections, the worst is over for India’s economy and policymakers may soon have more room to support a recovery, the central bank said in its January bulletin released on Thursday.
“Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook, with GDP in striking distance of attaining positive territory and inflation easing closer to the target,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in an article on the state of the economy.
“If these movements sustain, policy space could open up to further support the recovery,” it added.
The RBI slashed interest rates early last year to cushion the shock from the coronavirus crisis, but has left rates unchanged in recent months, cautious of rising inflation.
The RBI expects Asia’s third-largest economy to contract by 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year to March, but analysts believe it is likely to escape recession and see modest growth in the current quarter.
Growth will be mostly consumption driven, the RBI said.
The need to kickstart investment is growing more urgent to secure a durable turnaround and a sustainable growth trajectory, the RBI said.
It also added that the cash sitting idly on the balance sheet of companies and banks and the funds parked with it at the reverse repo must find their way toward productive sectors and into real spending on investment activity, before it imposes a persistent deflationary weight on real activity.
The RBI said stress on financial sector balance sheets could increase, but banks are in a better position now than they were during the 2008 global financial crisis.
It also noted a “vigorous resumption” of government spending which acts as an important growth driver when all other components of GDP are in deep retrenchment due to the pandemic.
“Recent high frequency indicators suggest that the recovery is getting stronger in its traction and soon the winter of our discontent will be made glorious summer,” the RBI wrote, quoting William Shakespeare.

Topics: economy India Coronavirus

Related

India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
Business & Economy
India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

Latest updates

STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm
STC sets up new cybersecurity solutions firm
Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
Central bank: India has seen the worst, barring another wave of COVID-19
Suicide attack kills 12, injures 20 in central Baghdad market
Suicide attack kills 12, injures 20 in central Baghdad market
Gold hits 2-week high
Gold hits 2-week high
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in the UAE?
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in the UAE?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.