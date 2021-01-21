You are here

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin lost nearly a quarter since touching a record $42,000 on Jan. 8. (AFP)
Updated 21 January 2021
  • Pullback comes amid growing concerns that bitcoin is one of a number of financial market price bubbles
LONDON: Bitcoin slumped 10 percent on Thursday to a 10-day low, retreating further from record highs, with traders citing fears of tighter US regulation.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was last down 7.5 percent at $32,779 after falling as low as $31,977. It has lost nearly a quarter since touching a record $42,000 on Jan. 8.
The pullback comes amid growing concerns that bitcoin is one of a number of financial market price bubbles.
Fears that US President Joe Biden’s administration could attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies have also weighed on sentiment, traders said.
During a Senate hearing on Tuesday Janet Yellen, Biden’s pick to head the US Treasury, expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illegal activities.
“I think many are used, at least in a transactions sense, mainly for illicit financing, and I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that money laundering does not occur through these channels,” said the former chair of the US Federal Reserve.
Joseph Edwards of cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities said these comments had a substantial impact.
“The action over the last 36 hours or so has largely been rippling outwards from the Janet Yellen comments on crypto,” he said, adding that it was still unclear exactly what, if any, moves the Biden administration would take.
“We do think it’s probably still just a lapse in momentum rather than a sea change, though.”

  • KLM criticized a proposed govt. plan to require passengers show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours
AMSTERDAM: KLM said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs in 2021 and warned on Thursday that government plans to require all passengers and crew to pass a COVID-19 test before flying to the Netherlands would ground its long-haul flights.
KLM, which already cut 5,000 jobs last year, joined other airlines operating in the Netherlands to criticize a proposed requirement for all inbound passengers to show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours of boarding a plane.
“The Netherlands would be the only country in the world to adopt such far-reaching measures,” the companies said in a statement.
KLM said that the new rule, proposed by the Dutch government on Wednesday, would force it to halt all 270 of its current long-haul flights from Friday, due to the risk of continually having crew members grounded and quarantined in foreign countries.
The company’s decision means it would also have to stop operating freight-only flights from Asia, which has been one of its few business lines to grow during the coronavirus crisis, offsetting revenue losses of roughly two-thirds overall.
Thursday’s statement asking the government to reconsider was published by KLM and signed by easyJet, Corendon, Transavia, TUI and Barin and said it had “support” from the International Aviation and Transport Association (IATA).
The rule threatens the Netherlands “being connected with the rest of the world, the Dutch trading position and employment in the aviation sector,” the companies said.

