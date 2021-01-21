Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules

DUBAI: Dubai authorities shut down two shops — a money exchange and a document processing services outlet — for violating rules put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.
Inspectors also issued 32 fines and four warnings as part of their field studies, with violations mainly related to face masks or physical distancing.
WAM reported that inspections by officials from Dubai Economy found 773 commercial establishments fully compliant with the COVID-19 guidelines.
Those issued with fines and warnings were from sectors such as garment trading, money exchange, document processing, mobile phone trading and general trading.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 3,506 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday, bringing the total to 263,729.
Dubai Economy urged the public to report any commercial outlets not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
