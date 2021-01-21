You are here

Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules

Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Mall of the Emirates after the reopening of malls, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules

Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
  • Inspectors issued 32 fines and four warnings as part of their field studies, with violations mainly related to face masks or physical distancing
  • Those issued with fines and warnings were from sectors such as garment trading, money exchange, document processing, mobile phone trading and general trading
DUBAI: Dubai authorities shut down two shops — a money exchange and a document processing services outlet — for violating rules put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.
Inspectors also issued 32 fines and four warnings as part of their field studies, with violations mainly related to face masks or physical distancing.
WAM reported that inspections by officials from Dubai Economy found 773 commercial establishments fully compliant with the COVID-19 guidelines. 
Those issued with fines and warnings were from sectors such as garment trading, money exchange, document processing, mobile phone trading and general trading.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 3,506 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday, bringing the total to 263,729. 
Dubai Economy urged the public to report any commercial outlets not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
  • European policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions
  • Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating emissions tests on diesel engines
BERLIN: Volkswagen faces a fine of more than $121 million for missing EU targets on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its 2020 passenger car fleet, the world’s largest carmaker said on Thursday.
It cut average CO2 emissions in the fleet in the European Union by around 20 percent to 99.8 g/km, but that was around 0.5 g/km above its target, Volkswagen said.
That implied EU fines amounting to a “very low triple-digit million amount,” a spokesman said.
European policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to spur development of low-emission technology or face a penalty of 95 euros per gram of excess CO2 they emit.
“We narrowly missed the fleet target for 2020, thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement, adding he hoped to meet the target this year as the company’s main brands bring out new electric models.
Volkswagen is reducing the combustion-engined cars it offers and retooling more factories to build electric vehicles in an effort to keep up with electric carmaker Tesla.
It has said the EU’s more stringent emissions targets will force it to boost the proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles in its European car sales to 60 percent by 2030, up from a previous target of 40 percent.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating emissions tests on diesel engines, a scandal which has cost it more than $33 billion in regulatory fines and vehicle refits, mostly in the United States.

