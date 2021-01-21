You are here

  • Home
  • Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi

Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi

Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy takes aim at the Falcon clubhouse as he shot an 8-under 64 at The National course in Abu Dhabi. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2rah

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi

Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi
  • Rory McIlroy: ‘I knew 65 is the best I’ve shot here and I’ve shot it a few times, so I thought let’s try to go one better on the next nine and I was able to do that’
  • Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a 65 to lie in sole second place, conjured up an eagle on his opening hole, the 10th, adding another on the par-five 18th
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

ABU DHABI: Rory McIlroy began his 2021 season in sparkling fashion, assembling a spotless 64 to take a one-shot first round lead over Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday.
The four-time major winner arrived at this first of three tournaments in the Gulf after a winless 2020.
But the 31-year-old Northern Irish golfer shrugged off a near three-hour fog delay to lead the pack at eight-under par on his return to Abu Dhabi after a gap of two years.
“It feels good,” McIlroy told Sky Sports after carding his lowest score at an event where he has done well in the past without winning.
“I knew 65 is the best I’ve shot here and I’ve shot it a few times, so I thought let’s try to go one better on the next nine and I was able to do that.”
Looking back on his 2020 which ended with a tie for fifth at the rescheduled Masters at Augusta National he said: “It was getting better as the year went on and honestly it was sort of disappointing that it finished when it did because I felt like I was getting right back into it.
McIlroy, who became a father last year, added: “I didn’t really take much time off after Augusta.
“I sat at home for maybe three or four days and was like I just need to get out there and sort of keep this going.
“Played quite a bit over the Christmas break and practiced quite a bit. Felt maybe as sharp as I’ve ever done coming into the start of the season. It’s paid off early.”
Hatton conjured up an eagle on his opening hole, the 10th, adding another on the par-five 18th.
The world number nine carded three birdies on the front nine, saying: “I’m really happy with that. I think I got away with it.
“In 10 holes I hit one fairway, so that wasn’t ideal. Obviously I can only play with what’s in front of me and I’m happy with the job I managed to do in the end.”
Defending champion Lee Westwood opened with a 69 to sit five shots off the lead but world number three Justin Thomas has work to do after a struggling 73.
Lying in third place behind McIlroy and Hatton is Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti on six under.

Topics: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Rory McIlroy Tyrrell Hatton

Related

Tommy Fleetwood retains Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title
Sport
Tommy Fleetwood retains Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title
McIlroy to play Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
Sport
McIlroy to play Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Updated 50 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
  • The Portuguese forward, who turns 36 next month
Updated 50 min 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juventus’ 2-0 Italian Super Cup win over Napoli on Wednesday, prompting claims he is the top scorer of all time. However, doubts persist as to who actually holds the record.
With five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 85 for Juventus and 102 for Portugal, there is little debate over Ronaldo’s own tally.
The Portuguese forward, who turns 36 next month, is the undisputed holder of several records, easily the leading scorer for Real Madrid and his country, and above Lionel Messi in the Champions League goalscoring charts.
But uncertainty arises from the totals of his rivals from previous eras, with the likes of Brazilian duo Pele and Romario both claiming to have netted more than 1,000 goals.
Last month Barcelona’s Messi surpassed Pele’s recognized total of 643 goals for a single club, but Santos swiftly countered saying the three-time World Cup winner racked up 1,091 goals for them including those in friendlies.
Pele’s own Instagram bio notes he is the “Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).”
However, if just official matches are the measuring stick, the Brazilian is apparently still behind Josef Bican, who football historians calculated scored 805 goals between 1931 and 1955 playing for half a dozen clubs as well as Austria and Czechoslovakia.
“’Pepi’, as he was known, is credited with scoring 805 goals in 530 games, giving him a career average of 1.52 goals per game,” FIFA.com said in an article devoted to him last year.
Included in that number though are 27 goals for Rapid Vienna’s reserve and amateur sides, in addition to some that were scored not in official international matches.
Discounting those strikes puts Bican on 759 goals from just 495 games, although international football research website RSSSF (Rec. Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation) says data is partially missing from the 1952 season in the Czech second division.
Pele is credited with between 757 and 767 goals in competitive matches over his career, which included 92 Brazil internationals and two seasons with the New York Cosmos.
He is listed third (767) by RSSSF behind Romario, who helped Brazil to the 1994 World Cup and ended with 772 goals.
Romario celebrated reaching a “personal count” of 1,000 goals in 2007, a total comprising strikes at youth level and in friendlies and testimonials.
Other reports and statisticians suggest Romario’s official haul is just under 750 following a globetrotting career that included spells at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Flamengo, Miami FC and Adelaide United.
As for Messi, who at 33 is two years Ronaldo’s junior, he is on 719 goals for Barcelona and Argentina and will undoubtedly factor into the equation before he is done.
What is certain is that even if Ronaldo did not break the all-time record, the mark appears well within reach for a player who continues to score at a remarkable rate as he approaches his 36th birthday.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo goal record

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference
Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Sport
Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams

Latest updates

Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi
Rejuvenated McIlroy sets early pace in Abu Dhabi
UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan
UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan
Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.