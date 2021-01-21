You are here

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10-month pandemic closure

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10-month pandemic closure
A security officer wearing protective gear at Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, Sri Lanka, Jan. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10-month pandemic closure

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10-month pandemic closure
  • Full operations have resumed at the country’s two international airports – Bandaranaike and Mattala Rajapaksa
  • Tourists must have a coronavirus test in their country 72 hours prior to their flight and then again seven days after they arrive at their Sri Lanka hotel
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Thursday reopened its borders to foreign tourists after a 10-month pandemic closure, with travelers being asked to cooperate with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Full operations have resumed at the country’s two international airports: Bandaranaike International Airport near Colombo and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in the south of the island.

Tourists must have a coronavirus test in their country 72 hours prior to their flight and then again seven days after they arrive at their Sri Lanka hotel. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said 54 hotels have been allocated to accommodate incoming visitors.

“We need the cooperation of both the tourists and the locals to improve this industry,” Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunge said at a reopening ceremony on Thursday.

The first batch of travelers – comprising tourists and migrant workers – arrived in Colombo on an Oman Air flight on Thursday morning.

There were also commercial flights from SriLankan Airlines to and from the Maldives, Pakistan and Bahrain, Dr. Sumith De Silva, the head of marketing at Sri Lanka Airports, told Arab News.

The visa fee for citizens from nations in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation is $25 and it is $35 for travelers from other countries. Each tourist will have to pay $12 for mandatory health insurance.

Tourism workers in Sri Lanka have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“At present there are around 3 million people who are in the tourism industry in this country who are affected due to COVID-19 since last March,” Cabinet spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said at a media briefing.

The coronavirus outbreak dealt another severe blow to the sector following the bombings that shook the country during Easter 2019.

According to the SLTDA, 2.3 million tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2018 and this number dropped to 1.9 million following the 2019 attacks.

A. M. Jaufer, president of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry, told Arab News that Sri Lanka had earned $4.3 billion from tourism in 2018, but this revenue dropped to $2.9 billion in 2019. It plunged to zero when the pandemic hit the country.

The pandemic had had a “crippling effect on the industry,” he said, adding there was optimism that the reopening of airports would help the industry “return to normalcy” during the coming months.

Topics: Sri Lanka Coronavirus Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA)

Ghani looks to ‘new beginning’ in US-Afghan ties

Ghani looks to ‘new beginning’ in US-Afghan ties
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago

Ghani looks to ‘new beginning’ in US-Afghan ties

Ghani looks to ‘new beginning’ in US-Afghan ties
  • Kabul pushing for urgent review of contentious Trump peace deal
  • Ghani’s ties with Trump soured in recent years over secret talks between Washington and the Taliban
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has expressed hopes of a new chapter in the country’s relationship with the US, describing Joe Biden’s inauguration as a “historic day.”
Experts say that after Kabul’s troubled relationship with the Trump administration, the Afghan leader “will breathe a sigh of relief” as Biden steps into the White House.  
Ghani’s ties with Trump soured in recent years over secret talks between Washington and the Taliban.
The negotiations led to a peace deal in February 2020 that paved the way for a complete withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan by May this year. As the US begins the pullout, 2,500 US troops soldiers still remain on Afghan soil.
However, in the face of rising Taliban attacks since the accord, Ghani’s deputies have been pushing the new US administration to review the deal.
“Congratulations, President @JoeBiden, for a new beginning on this historic day,” Ghani wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
“In these trying times, Afghanistan stands alongside the US — our foundational partner — as it starts anew to restore partnerships for peace and to tackle the multilayered problem of terrorism,” he said.
The US-Taliban deal has also led to talks between the Kabul government and the militants in Qatar in a bid to agree on a cease-fire and a power-sharing arrangement that will end decades of armed conflict in Afghanistan.
Negotiations began in September, but have made no headway as both parties wait to see if Biden will review the deal signed by the Trump administration.
The Taliban made no comment on Thursday about Biden assuming power, but its leaders previously have said they expect him to honor the February agreement.
Ahmad Shah Katawzi, a former Afghan diplomat in the US, said that the Afghan leader will be relieved that Biden has arrived in the White House.
“Ghani can breath a sigh of relief. Hopes are growing that there will be a reassessment of the peace deal, a cautious approach to the troop withdrawal, and more pressure on the Taliban,” he told Arab News.
“Kabul has been angered and alienated in the peace process from the beginning. The government did not favor the hasty military pullout agreed in the February peace deal,” he said.
While there have been few clues about the new US government plans for Afghanistan, Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for the top diplomatic slot, indicated earlier this week that the deal might be reviewed.
“We have to look carefully at what has actually been negotiated. I haven’t been privy to it yet,” he said during his nomination hearing on Tuesday.
However, some analysts believe that the new US leader faces a difficult task deciding his next step.
“Biden has to decide quickly if he wants to go ahead with Trump’s agreement,” Tameem Bahiss, a regional analyst, told Arab News. “If he does, he has very little time to persuade Kabul and withdraw all US forces before the deadline.”

Topics: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani US President Joe Biden US Afghanistan

