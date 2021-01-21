Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within ‘days’

LONDON: Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Qatar within “days,” the Kingdom’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

Speaking about the AlUla declaration that was signed earlier this month, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that he was confident that everyone who signed the agreement intends to implement it and that the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agree on the importance of reconciliation with Qatar.

Prince Faisal added that the AlUla agreement will be a strong basis for Gulf and Arab coordination and has laid the foundation for solving all outstanding problems between the countries.