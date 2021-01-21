You are here

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within ‘days’

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within 'days'
Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Qatar within “days,” the Kingdom’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within 'days'

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia to open embassy in Doha within ‘days’
  • Saudi FM said he was confident that everyone who signed the AlUla agreement intends to implement it
  • Prince Faisal said AlUla declaration will be a strong basis for Gulf and Arab coordination
LONDON: Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Qatar within “days,” the Kingdom’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Thursday.
Speaking about the AlUla declaration that was signed earlier this month, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that he was confident that everyone who signed the agreement intends to implement it and that the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agree on the importance of reconciliation with Qatar.
Prince Faisal added that the AlUla agreement will be a strong basis for Gulf and Arab coordination and has laid the foundation for solving all outstanding problems between the countries.

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
  • They discussed prospects for joint cooperation and regional developments
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, in his office the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to regional developments, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The Saudi minister then hosted a lunch in honor of Minister Atmar and his accompanying delegation.

