Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Afghani counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, in his office the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to regional developments, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The Saudi minister then hosted a lunch in honor of Minister Atmar and his accompanying delegation.

During his official visit, Atmar also signed a memorandum of scientific and educational cooperation with Minister of Education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh at the ministry’s headquarters.

The memorandum includes encouraging the exchange visits between education officials and student delegations, as well as programs for training teachers and supervisors.

It also provides for exchanging regulations, conditions for admission to schools and colleges and the equivalence of academic certificates.

“The agreement aims to consolidate the existing friendship between the two countries and raise the level of cooperation between them in the scientific and educational fields,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.

The Afghan minister also performed Umrah, a Muslim pilgrimage, in Makkah.

Foreign Minister Atmar Performs Umrah and the pilgrimage of the Prophet's Mosque and the Holy Shrine pic.twitter.com/XTTwt6hY6G — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan (@mfa_afghanistan) January 20, 2021