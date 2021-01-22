What We Are Reading Today: Blood, Powder, and Residue by Beth A. Bechky

What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow

In 2010, a trove of Michael Jackson memorabilia was sold at auction for over $1 million to a guy who was, officially, just the lowly forestry minister of the tiny nation of Equatorial Guinea. And in 2014, Ukrainian revolutionaries raided the palace of their ousted president and found a zoo of peacocks, gilded toilets, and a floating restaurant modeled after a Spanish galleon. Unlikely as it might seem, there is a thread connecting these events, and Rachel Maddow follows it to its crooked source: The unimaginably lucrative and equally corrupting oil and gas industry.

Maddow takes us on a journey around the globe, revealing the greed and incompetence of Big Oil and Gas along the way.

But being outraged at it is, according to Maddow, “like being indignant when a lion takes down and eats a gazelle. You can’t really blame the lion. It’s in her nature.”

Blowout is a call to contain the lion: To stop subsidizing the wealthiest businesses on earth, to fight for transparency, and to check the influence of the world’s most destructive industry.