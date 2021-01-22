You are here

  • Home
  • Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections

Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections

Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections
Visitors wearing protective face masks take photos with the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics as the background. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9hxb

Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections

Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections
  • The campaign, which began in July, had offered various travel-related discounts and vouchers in a bid to prop up regional economies
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country, a prominent adviser to the government’s pandemic response said.
While the government has said there is no evidence that its “Go To” travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting COVID-19 cases, and as his approval ratings sank over handling of the pandemic.
The campaign, which began in July, had offered various travel-related discounts and vouchers in a bid to prop up regional economies hammered by the pandemic, but critics said it risked spreading the virus from cities to the countryside.
“The present study is the first to demonstrate that the number of travel-associated COVID-19 cases that involved crossing of prefectural borders increased during the Go To Travel campaign,” Kyoto University researchers Asami Anzai and Hiroshi Nishiura wrote in their study.
The study was published by the Journal of Clinical Medicine on Thursday.
Nishiura has acted as an adviser to the Japanese government’s pandemic response, usually advocating for stricter measures to control the spread. He became known in local media as “Uncle 80 percent” for his advice that people reduce their social interactions by that amount.
The paper said the incidence of travel-associated COVID-19 cases during the campaign was around three times greater than the control period of one month prior to its kick-off.
The study looked at 3,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases between May and August, of which some 20 percent were travel-related.
Another study published last month found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people who had participated in the travel campaign.

Topics: Japan tourism Coronavirus

Related

Japan’s PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus
World
Japan’s PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus
JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists
Business & Economy
JNTO wants to make Japan the ultimate destination for UAE tourists

‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN

‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
Updated 22 January 2021
AFP

‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN

‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
  • A UN representative said she was greatly concerned by serious allegations from the northern region
Updated 22 January 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The UN says it has received “disturbing” reports of sexual violence and abuse in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region, including of individuals forced to rape members of their own family.
Pramila Patten, the UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, said she was greatly concerned by serious allegations from the northern region, including “a high number of alleged rapes” in the Tigrayan capital Mekele.
“There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence,” Patten said in a statement Thursday.
“Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities.”
Patten called on all parties involved in the hostilities to commit to a zero-tolerance policy for crimes of sexual violence.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, announced military operations in Tigray in early November, saying they came in response to attacks by the regional ruling party on federal army camps.
Abiy declared victory after federal forces entered the regional capital in late November, though leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) remain on the run and have vowed to fight on.
Thousands have died in the conflict, according to the International Crisis Group, though a communications blackout and media and humanitarian access restrictions have made it difficult to assess the situation on the ground.
In her statement Thursday, Patten noted that “medical centers have indicated an increase in the demand for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which is often an indicator of sexual violence in conflict.”
She called for full humanitarian access to Tigray, including camps for displaced people “and refugee camps where new arrivals have allegedly reported cases of sexual violence.”
She voiced concern about “more than 5,000 Eritrean refugees in and around the area of Shire living in dire conditions, many of them reportedly sleeping in an open field with no water or food, as well as the more than 59,000 Ethiopians who have fled the country into neighboring Sudan.”
The caretaker administration in Tigray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month state television broadcast footage of a meeting during which an unidentified man in a military uniform expressed concern about rapes in Mekele.
“Why are women being raped in Mekele city?” the man said.
“It wouldn’t be shocking had it been happening during the war, because it is not manageable so it could be expected. But at this moment while federal police and local police are back in town, it is still happening.”

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

New satellite images show latest ‘attack’ on Ethiopia refugee camp
Middle-East
New satellite images show latest ‘attack’ on Ethiopia refugee camp
Update Ethiopian envoy says Sudan border issue must be resolved ‘amicably, urgently’
Middle-East
Ethiopian envoy says Sudan border issue must be resolved ‘amicably, urgently’

Latest updates

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Arab coalition thwarts two Houthi attacks
Arab coalition thwarts two Houthi attacks
‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
‘Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
Moscow police vow to suppress weekend Navalny protests
Moscow police vow to suppress weekend Navalny protests

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.