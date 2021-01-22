You are here

Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months

Bitcoin was trading more than 20 percent below the record high of $42,000 hit two weeks ago, amid concerns of a price bubble. (Reuters)
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

  • The world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell more than 5 percent to an almost three-week low of $28,800 early in the Asia session
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin wavered on Friday and was heading toward its sharpest weekly drop since September, as worries over regulation and its frothy rally drove a pullback from recent record highs.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell more than 5 percent to an almost three-week low of $28,800 early in the Asia session, before steadying near $32,000. It has lost 11 percent so far this week, the biggest drop since a 12 percent fall in September.
Traders said a report posted to Twitter by BitMEX Research suggesting that part of a bitcoin may have been spent twice was enough to trigger selling, even if concerns were later resolved.
“You wouldn’t want to rationalize too much into a market that’s as inefficient and immature as bitcoin, but certainly there’s a reversal in momentum,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne, in the wake of the BitMEX report.
“The herd has probably looked at this and thought it sounded scary and shocking and it’s now the time to sell.”
Bitcoin was trading more than 20 percent below the record high of $42,000 hit two weeks ago, losing ground amid growing concerns that it is one of a number of price bubbles and as cryptocurrencies catch regulators’ attention.
During a US Senate hearing on Tuesday, Janet Yellen, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the US Treasury, expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illegal activities.
That followed a call last week from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for global regulation of bitcoin.
Still, some said the pullback comes with the territory for an asset that is some 700 percent above the 2020 low of $3,850 hit in March.
“It’s a highly volatile piece,” said Michael McCarthy, strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney. “It made extraordinary gains and it’s doing what bitcoin does and swinging around.”
Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum initially slipped to a one-week low on Friday before rising 6 percent late in the Asia session to $1,177.

Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions

Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions
Reuters

  • ‘The enemy and Trump wanted us to perish and die, our exports to reach zero’
  • ‘We set the highest record of exports in the history of the oil industry during the embargo period’
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has achieved record high exports of petroleum products despite US sanctions, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in televised remarks on Friday.
Zanganeh said former US President Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had “joined the dustbin of history, but we are alive and working with more hope to build the country.”
“The enemy and Trump wanted us to perish and die, our exports to reach zero,” he said.
“We set the highest record of exports in the history of the oil industry during the embargo period.”
Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Iranian energy and banking sector.
It is estimated that Iran exports less than 300,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), compared with a peak of 2.8 million bpd in 2018.
US President Joe Biden has said that if Iran resumed strict compliance with the nuclear agreement — under which it restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions — the United States would too.
However, two of Biden’s top national security nominees said on Tuesday that the United States was a long way from making a decision to rejoin the deal.
Iran has significantly increased exports of petroleum products in recent years although oil products, like crude, fall under US sanctions.
Unlike crude oil, where the ultimate buyer is a refinery, other products can find their way to potentially thousands of small-scale industrial or residential buyers, making them difficult to trace.

