One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor

One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor
January 23 marks one year since the start of a 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected before sweeping across the world and killing more than two million people. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor

One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor
  • Young people in Wuhan are enjoying their hard-earned freedom
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

WUHAN: Glow-in-the-dark rabbit ears, pulsating beats, and a flexible attitude to masks: nightlife in China’s Wuhan is back with a vengeance almost a year after a lockdown brought life to a standstill in the city of 11 million.
As the rest of the world continues to grapple with lockdowns and soaring infections, young people in the city, once the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, are enjoying their hard-earned freedom.
In Super Monkey — a huge nightclub in the city center — there is no dress code or VIP list.
What is obligatory, at least to get through the door, is a mask and a temperature check — any higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius and bouncers can turn prospective partygoers away.
Inside, where clubbers let loose on the dancefloor amid the deafening sound of techno and a blinding laser show, the rules are not always so strictly followed.
While masks are obligatory at the door, DJs and partygoers take them off to chat with friends, dance, or smoke.
Many are just happy to find themselves out on the town after last year’s gruelling quarantine, imposed to battle what was then a mysterious new virus.
“I was stuck inside for two or three months... the country fought the virus very well, and now I can go out in complete tranquility,” a man in his thirties, who identified himself as Xu, told AFP.
The hedonistic vibes and champagne on ice are far from the austerity preached by authorities in Beijing.
But Chen Qiang, a man in his 20s, praised the Communist Party for having practically eliminated the epidemic, despite a recent surge in cases in other parts of the country in the past few days.
“The Chinese government is good. The Chinese government does everything for its people, and the people are supreme. It is different from foreign countries,” he said.
Beijing’s state media has hammered home the failure of Western governments to tackle the virus, contrasting the chaos abroad with China’s return to normal.
It touts that success as evidence of the superiority of Beijing’s authoritarian political model.
But while many are keen to get back to a semblance of normality, Chen recognized that the virus has changed things.
In the club, there are fewer people than before the pandemic, he said.
Nightclub brand manager Li Bo said the virus had hit his industry hard.
“Compared with other lockdowns in other countries, our country is at least half open, but the consumers still have the feeling of unease,” he told AFP, estimating that nightlife in Wuhan had dropped about 60 to 70 percent.
The strict rules applied by some establishments do not help, with attendee numbers limited and reservations required.
Users must also show a tracking app proving they have a clean bill of health.
Even that is not always enough to get in.
Several AFP journalists were refused entry into the Imhan club because their apps revealed they had come from Beijing.
One southern neighborhood of China’s capital has reported an infectious variant of the virus which originated in the UK.
Despite the uncertainty, Wuhanites are thrilled that their city is no longer the ghost town that shocked the world a year ago.
Last summer, images of a mega-party at a water park in the city were met with shock by Internet users in the rest of the world, where the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc.
Partygoer Xu said he now sees last spring’s lockdown as a “once in a lifetime experience.”
“I felt lucky that I wasn’t (infected with Covid-19). Now it is back to normal, I feel very relaxed and happy.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

’Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN

’Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago

’Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN

’Disturbing’ allegations of rape in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
ADDIS ABABA: The UN says it has received “disturbing” reports of sexual violence and abuse in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region, including of individuals forced to rape members of their own family.
Pramila Patten, the UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, said she was greatly concerned by serious allegations from the northern region, including “a high number of alleged rapes” in the Tigrayan capital Mekele.
“There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence,” Patten said in a statement Thursday.
“Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities.”
Patten called on all parties involved in the hostilities to commit to a zero-tolerance policy for crimes of sexual violence.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, announced military operations in Tigray in early November, saying they came in response to attacks by the regional ruling party on federal army camps.
Abiy declared victory after federal forces entered the regional capital in late November, though leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) remain on the run and have vowed to fight on.


Thousands have died in the conflict, according to the International Crisis Group, though a communications blackout and media and humanitarian access restrictions have made it difficult to assess the situation on the ground.
In her statement Thursday, Patten noted that “medical centers have indicated an increase in the demand for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) which is often an indicator of sexual violence in conflict.”
She called for full humanitarian access to Tigray, including camps for displaced people “and refugee camps where new arrivals have allegedly reported cases of sexual violence.”
She voiced concern about “more than 5,000 Eritrean refugees in and around the area of Shire living in dire conditions, many of them reportedly sleeping in an open field with no water or food, as well as the more than 59,000 Ethiopians who have fled the country into neighboring Sudan.”
The caretaker administration in Tigray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month state television broadcast footage of a meeting during which an unidentified man in a military uniform expressed concern about rapes in Mekele.
“Why are women being raped in Mekele city?” the man said.
“It wouldn’t be shocking had it been happening during the war, because it is not manageable so it could be expected. But at this moment while federal police and local police are back in town, it is still happening.”

