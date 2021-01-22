You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties
Critics say the Turkish government has used the a 2016 coup attempt to target a wide range of opponents and put them in jail. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvwju

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties
  • Most of the suspects were believed to have risen to their judicial positions after benefiting from a leak of professional exam questions in 2011
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish authorities on Friday issued arrest warrants for 44 judges and prosecutors suspected of links to the group Ankara blames for a 2016 coup attempt, state-run media said.
The Anadolu news agency, citing a statement from the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, reported that most of the suspects were believed to have risen to their judicial positions after benefiting from a leak of professional exam questions in 2011.
Most were later dismissed from their jobs, the private Demiroren news agency said.
Tens of thousands of public employees, including members of the judiciary, police and military, were fired in the wake of the failed putsch. Critics say the government has used the attempt to target a wide range of opponents.
Ankara accuses US-based former Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of leading the organization behind the attempted coup, which led to more than 250 deaths and saw rogue military elements fire on civilians and bomb the Turkish parliament.
His movement is also said to have previously infiltrated its supporters within state agencies in a bid to seize control. Gulen has denied the allegations.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Turkey court jails over 300 for life in mass trial for failed 2016 coup
Middle-East
Turkey court jails over 300 for life in mass trial for failed 2016 coup
Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial
Middle-East
Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
AP

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai

Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
  • The explosion as triggered by a remote-controlled device that targeted an armored vehicle
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
AP

EL-ARISH, Egypt: The Daesh has blown up a roadside bomb in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing one member of Egypt’s security forces and wounding three others, medical and security officials said late Thursday.
The explosion at dawn Thursday was triggered by a remote-controlled device that targeted an armored vehicle. It was carrying forces on a patrol mission along the Mediterranean coast of the town of Sheikh Zuweid, said the officials, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The Daesh has posted a statement on a militant-affiliated website claiming responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has been battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.
The conflict in Sinai has largely taken place out of public view, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. The fighting has so far not expanded into the southern end of the peninsula, where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located.
In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Daesh attacks in Sinai’s north has diminished.

Topics: Egypt Sinai Peninsula

Related

Special Egypt has spent $38.2bn developing Sinai, report says
Business & Economy
Egypt has spent $38.2bn developing Sinai, report says
Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai
Middle-East
Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt’s North Sinai

Latest updates

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties
Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties
Clap arrives in Dubai from Beirut
Clap arrives in Dubai from Beirut
Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor
One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.