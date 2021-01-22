You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

Daesh claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

Daesh claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
At least 32 people were killed and over 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday in Baghdad. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wunmp

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Daesh claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

Daesh claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
  • Militant group said the bombing ‘targeted apostate Shiites’
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: Daesh has claimed responsibility for a rare and deadly twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad killing more than 30 and wounding dozens.

The group said the bombing “targeted apostate Shiites,” on a statement circulating in an Daesh-affiliated website late Thursday. The statement said the first bombing was carried out by Abu Youssef Al-Ansari and the second by Mohammed Arif Al-MuHajjir.

Iraqi Prime Minister said Yesterday's bombing is a security breach, and the country will not allow it to be repeated. He added that Baghdad is working on a comprehensive security plan to confront the challenges of extremism.

At least 32 people were killed and over 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday. Some were in severe condition. According to officials, the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that’s when he detonated his explosive belt. The second detonated shortly after.

The US-led coalition recently ceased combat activities and is gradually drawing down its troop presence in Iraq, sparking fears of an Daesh resurgence. The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017.

The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.

An increase in attacks was seen last summer as militants took advantage of the government’s focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and exploited security gaps across disputed territory in northern Iraq.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad

Related

Update Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad; 32 dead, 110 injured
Middle-East
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad; 32 dead, 110 injured
Update Rockets hit vicinity of Baghdad airport, no casualties: Military
Middle-East
Rockets hit vicinity of Baghdad airport, no casualties: Military

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend

Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
  • Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday China had approved delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by Sinovac Biotech, and 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.
Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.166 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people. Erdogan was speaking to reporters in Istanbul.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkey to focus COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes this week
Business & Economy
Turkey to focus COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes this week
Turkey facing delayed China vaccine amid controversial extradition deal
Middle-East
Turkey facing delayed China vaccine amid controversial extradition deal

Latest updates

Real Madrid coach Zidane positive for Covid-19
Real Madrid coach Zidane positive for Covid-19
Family remembers ‘brilliant’ victim of UK terror attack
Joe Ritchie-Bennett was described as 'brilliant and handsome' by his brother. (Facebook)
Palestine make football history with win over Kuwait
Palestine make football history with win over Kuwait
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for ‘best’ carbon capture technology
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for ‘best’ carbon capture technology
Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend
Erdogan: 10 million CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.