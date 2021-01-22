James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES: The global release of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie’s new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.
“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021.
The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007.
Cinema owners were hoping “No Time to Die” would kick off a rebound in moviegoing.
The pandemic devastated the film business in 2020, and ticket sales in the United States and Canada sunk 80%. That hurt independent theaters and big chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.
With the virus still rampant in many areas, including in the key Los Angeles market, Hollywood studios appear reluctant to send their biggest films to theaters. Many cinemas are closed, and ones that are open enforce strict attendance limits to allow for social distancing.
The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative, with 2015’s “Spectre” raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.
The next closely watched movie is “Black Widow” from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7.
Behind it are rows of varied sake glasses, positioned as if they were prized exhibits. In the reception area on the second floor, books form the base of the reservation desk over which hangs a super-sized chandelier made of 2,100 toys — and these are just a few of the restaurant’s awe-inspiring design elements.
Walk through a short illuminated corridor and Clap Dubai, which opened in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in December, extends across a sprawling rooftop terrace with stunning views across Dubai’s downtown skyline.
The restaurant is divided into four sections — the indoor dining area, the terrace, the bar, and ‘Ongaku,’ which means “music” in Japanese and is a separate bar area with a live DJ.
Each flows seamlessly into the next. In the indoor dining area guests who sit close enough can peer into Clap’s open kitchen where chefs prepare traditional Japanese dishes, while overhead is a suspended conveyer belt carrying toys and figurines, adding another playful touch to the otherwise refined venue, which is packed with solid stone and dark wood, both elements that dominate traditional Japanese architecture.
In the weeks since its opening, Clap Dubai has quickly become one of the most popular restaurants in the area. Clap’s successful Beirut branch is temporarily closed due to the August 4th explosions and the pandemic. But the owners decided to bring its cutting-edge Japanese cuisine to Dubai on schedule anyway. Clap is scheduled to open another branch in Riyadh in the near future.
With 141 dishes on the menu, choosing what to eat isn’t easy. After whetting our appetites with some moreish spicy edamame, we selected several dishes from the ‘bites’ section of the menu: The grilled langoustine with its tangy sweet-and-sour tomato shiso salsa came with its split shell elegantly arranged, and the crispy rice topped with salmon — five bite-sized textural delights bursting with flavor thanks to the masago and spring-onion sauce, perfect for sharing.
Next came a trio of raw dishes — scallop sashimi, sea bass sashimi, and wagyu beef tartare. The latter was the highlight; served on a bed of crispy nori chips and topped with gold leaf, the capers and the pickled cucumber added the perfect amount of acidity to cut through the buttery beef — a dish so flavorsome and diverse in texture it will have you returning to Clap for more.
The sashimi was also delicious and a prime example of allowing premium ingredients to shine. This was especially the case with the scallops, with the avocado purée garnish highlighting their natural sweetness. The shrimp gyoza came highly recommended.
The griddled and steamed parcels held a delicate filling that was perfectly complemented by the accompanying sweet-and-sour tomato salsa. We ended the meal with a hijiki spicy tuna roll and the “Black Garden,” — the restaurant's signature vegetarian roll. While the former is a well-executed classic, the latter is a great example of how dishes that cater to diners with plant-based or gluten-free dietary requirements can still be packed with flavor.
It may be located amidst an already glittering A-list line-up of restaurants in DIFC, but Clap Dubai still stands out for the quality of its food, its ambiance, and its magical rooftop.