  Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 97.6 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.1 million. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
  • The Kingdom said 188 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 88
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,346.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 213 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,988 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,117 remain active and 322 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 88, followed by the Eastern Province with 54, Makkah with 37, Madinah recorded 10 and Hail confirmed six cases.

The ministry also announced that 188 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,525.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 97.6 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.1 million.

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • Aim is to enhance bilateral relations
  • A number of joint projects will be launched during the trip
Arab News

RIYADH: A high-level Saudi delegation begin an official visit to Uzbekistan on Saturday, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
The delegation, led by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, will include officials from a large number of government agencies, in addition to representatives from the private sector and senior Saudi businessmen.
The agenda for the visit includes the unveiling of a number of joint projects, the signing of a memorandum of understanding, and the launch of renewable-energy projects led by Saudi companies, as well as meetings between officials and businessmen from both countries.
Uzbekistan’s “business environment is witnessing an increase in investment opportunities in the fields of energy, food industries, building materials, mining, electronics, information technology, agriculture and others,” according to the SPA report.

