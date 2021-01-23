You are here

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears
General view of the Mirador mine of Ecuadorian Ecuacorriente, subsidiary of China's CRCC-Tongguan consortium. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears
  • The metal reached an eight-year high of $8,238 on Jan. 8
Reuters

LONDON: Copper fell on Friday alongside stock markets and oil prices as poor economic data and new coronavirus restrictions in China, the world's biggest raw materials consumer, weakened the outlook for economic growth and demand.
But losses eased after U.S. factory figures showed activity surging to its highest level in nearly 14 years in early January.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2 percent at $8,005 a tonne at 1700 GMT, off an earlier low of $7,864.50.

The metal reached an eight-year high of $8,238 on Jan. 8.
"We are just hitting the buffers here," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "Commodities had a phenomenal run, and that just screams correction."
A coronavirus outbreak in China and the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday may curb industrial activity.

This and slow progress suppressing the virus in Europe and the United States are forcing investors to reassess copper's near-term outlook, he said.
But many analysts, including Hansen, say supply will tighten as the year progresses, pushing prices higher.

Topics: China Coronavirus copper

Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December

Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December
Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December

Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December
  • The total cargo tonnage handled at Saudi ports in December 2020 reached more than 26 million tons
  • This increase comes as a result of the current development processes that includes raising the level of operational and logistical performance and enhancing the competitiveness of the services provided to beneficiaries
Saudi ports saw an increase of 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the number of containers handled in December 2020 to 631,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

The total cargo tonnage handled at Saudi ports in December 2020 reached more than 26 million tons, via 1,032 vessels, according to the monthly statistical bulletin of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The total vehicles cargo reached 89,000, while livestock cargo rose by 18 percent to reach more than 173,000.

This increase comes as a result of the current development processes that includes raising the level of operational and logistical performance and enhancing the competitiveness of the services provided to beneficiaries, in addition to developing quays and raising the capabilities of the infrastructure and capacities in such a vital sector, thus fulfilling the requirements of development, the national economy and global supply chains, Mawani said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia business economy inports exports trade

