You are here

  • Home
  • UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
UAE’s loan growth and liquidity picking up pace is reflective of the country's robust financial profile. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkbp9

Updated 23 sec ago

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
Updated 23 sec ago

Credit facilities provided by UAE national banks to non-resident clients rose by AED19.7 billion ($5.36 billion) from January to November 2020, statistics by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

The growth brings to AED149 bn the cumulative balance of bank loans to non-residents, which accounts for 8.3 percent of the total loans provided by UAE banks in the reference period- estimated at AED1.795 trillion, according to the apex bank's figures.

UAE’s loan growth and liquidity picking up pace is reflective of the country's robust financial profile despite the global economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: UAE Dubai

Related

Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19
Middle-East
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
Updated 53 min 27 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
  • The total number of employed persons across the Kingdom stood at 13.46 million in Q3 2020
  • The Saudi labor market and economy are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 53 min 27 sec ago
Argaam

The unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 14.9 percent in Q3 2020 from 15.4 percent in Q2 2020, compared to 11.8 percent in Q1 2020, according to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

In addition, unemployment rate among males and females stood at 7.9 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively in the same period.

Meanwhile, unemployment rate among all residents (15 years and above) dropped from 9 percent from 8.5 percent by the end of Q3 2020.

The Saudi labor market and economy are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of employed persons across the Kingdom stood at 13.46 million in Q3 2020. Males accounted for 82 percent, or 10.97 million of total labor force, while females represented 18 percent, or 2.49 million.

Meanwhile, employed expats accounted for nearly 10.20 million, representing 75.8 percent of the total employees, while nationals accounted for 24.1 percent, or 3.25 million.

A total of 8.50 million workers, or 63.2 percent of total labor force, are subject to the regulations of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), while 9.4% percent are subject to the rules of the Civil Service.

Meanwhile, 27.3 percent of total labor force represents domestic workers.

Topics: Saudi unemployment Saudi Arabia Employment economy

Related

Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December
Business & Economy
Saudi ports container handling rises 6% in December
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

Latest updates

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19
Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears
Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.