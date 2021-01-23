SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Plastic Energy Ltd. announced plans to commence construction on the first commercial unit to produce its flagship certified circular polymers.

The construction phase for the unit, which will be located in the Netherlands, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022.

The project will be realized under a 50:50 joint venture. It will be implemented with a top sector energy subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the Netherlands.

The new unit will enable SABIC to significantly upscale the production of certified circular polymers to provide customers with greater access to sustainable materials which have been recycled, repurposed and produced in a way that can help protect our planet’s natural resources, while acting as a drop-in solution.