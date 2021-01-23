SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands

You are here

The construction phase for the unit, which will be located in the Netherlands, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The construction phase for the unit is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022
  • The project will be realized under a 50:50 joint venture
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Plastic Energy Ltd. announced plans to commence construction on the first commercial unit to produce its flagship certified circular polymers.

The construction phase for the unit, which will be located in the Netherlands, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022.

The project will be realized under a 50:50 joint venture. It will be implemented with a top sector energy subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the Netherlands.

The new unit will enable SABIC to significantly upscale the production of certified circular polymers to provide customers with greater access to sustainable materials which have been recycled, repurposed and produced in a way that can help protect our planet’s natural resources, while acting as a drop-in solution.

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago

Credit facilities provided by UAE national banks to non-resident clients rose by AED19.7 billion ($5.36 billion) from January to November 2020, statistics by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

The growth brings to AED149 bn the cumulative balance of bank loans to non-residents, which accounts for 8.3 percent of the total loans provided by UAE banks in the reference period- estimated at AED1.795 trillion, according to the apex bank's figures.

UAE’s loan growth and liquidity picking up pace is reflective of the country's robust financial profile despite the global economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

