Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers

Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers
German car brand Volkswagen reported a significant increase in sales in Saudi Arabia last year, with female buyers making up about a quarter of customers.
Hala Tashkandi

Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers

Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers
  • The German carmaker reported that one in four Volkswagens sold in the Kingdom were to female customers
  • According to a report by Volkswagen Middle East, the company witnessed the largest sales increase in the region
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: German car brand Volkswagen reported a significant increase in sales in Saudi Arabia last year, with female buyers making up about a quarter of customers.
According to a report by Volkswagen Middle East, the company witnessed the largest sales increase in the region, reporting a 28 percent year-on-year growth in new car sales in 2020, despite a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown the Kingdom faced in the first half of 2020.
In addition, the German carmaker reported that one in four Volkswagens sold in the Kingdom were to female customers, which according to Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East Victor Dalmau is a huge marker of the brand’s success.
“This is the best proof that our brand is strongly appealing to women in the Kingdom as an increasing number are enjoying our products,” he said in a post on LinkedIn. “These strong results are reassuring that we are on the right track in Saudi. And there’s much more to come.”
SAMACO Automotive, the exclusive distributor for Volkswagen cars in the Kingdom, attributed the increase mainly to high demand for the Volkswagen Teramont. Sales for the model reached 46 percent of Volkswagen’s total car sales in the market.
The Volkswagen Tiguan ranked second place in sales, while the brand was also the car of choice for 56 percent of female buyers, with 26 percent opting for Volkswagen’s sedan model, the Passat.
Mohamed Mousa, director of Volkswagen at SAMACO Automotive, praised the Kingdom’s efforts in managing the pandemic and the support provided to the private sector.
Mousa also outlined the company’s plans for 2021, most notable of which was the introduction of new models to the market, as well as the establishment of a new service center.
“We are preparing to launch four new exciting models to the market; the world-famous Volkswagen Golf GTI VIII, global-leading SUV the Volkswagen Tiguan, the brand’s first seven-seater Teramont will get a facelift, as well as introducing the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc model. Furthermore, we will upgrade and add to our facilities, including the development of new after-sales service centers and a new service center that will open in Al-Madinah Al-Munawara region,” he said.

Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets

Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets
Updated 23 January 2021
Cornelia Meyer

Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets

Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets
  • Big name galleries, auction houses and exhibitions like Art Basel adjusted to the new normal
Updated 23 January 2021
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: Even the high-end art market was less frothy in 2020 than 2019 due to restrictions placed on galleries, auctioneers and collectors by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Still, fine art remained big business and sold well. The top 10 sales at auction fetched a total of $453 million. In that group, only two paintings exceeded the $50 million mark in 2020, while nine out of the ten lots topped $50 million in 2019.

The numbers may be smaller but they are eye-watering nonetheless. Even pop art sold: A drawing by Belgian artist Herge depicting his character Tintin sold for $3.1 million at auction earlier this month — the highest price ever paid for comic book art.

Big name galleries, auction houses and exhibitions like Art Basel or Miami adjusted to the “new normal.” Sales at auction houses went online, and viewing experiences, as well as auctions, were enhanced by augmented reality and super-zoom technology.

Telephone bidding had become ingrained in the auction process for some time, but COVID-19 pushed the virtual presence further. A trend that would have taken place over time anyhow was accelerated by the pandemic.

The eastward shift of economic power was also pronounced. Hong Kong replaced London as the second biggest market for high end auctions. According to ArtTactic, the city state’s market share in 2020 auctions was 23.2 percent up 5.7 percent from 2019. New York remained the dominant force with 41.6 percent.

A further trend which was exacerbated by the lockdown throughout the world was that buyers increasingly see luxury on par with art. The Boston Consulting Group noted that the auction market for second hand luxury goods achieved a total value of $23 billion — growing by 8 percent per year.

The above makes eminent sense, as investors are scrambling to find a store for value amid historically low interest rates. The Financial Times listed several alternative investment categories while money is trying to find a home amid low returns, including everything from whisky to one’s own backyard. High-end art also has a place on that list.

Like in the music world, the art world is also bifurcated. On the one hand, there are big-ticket investment pieces and the big auction houses, galleries and exhibitions who all successfully went online, and whose affluent buyers are eager to diversify their investment portfolios while returns are hard to come by.

But on the other hand, there are the smaller galleries and lesser-known artists who are struggling. They might have gone online, too, but have not found the resonance of their high-end colleagues. Worse, in many countries, there are no pandemic schemes for artists. They do not receive compensation for lost revenue comparable to employed workers, who can avail themselves of furlough schemes.

This holds true even in very affluent markets. In Switzerland for example, 50 percent of all galleries may face closure according to Heidi Leupi, who together with her husband runs Leupi Art, the market-makers for Middle Eastern art in the Alpine country.

This is a grim outlook, and it matters for the art market in the long run. Artists evolve; they are not born with the fame of a Damian Hurst. It takes the nurturing of these smaller galleries and their clientele to tease out who the next big name will be.

Anybody in business can tell you that succession planning is critical for companies, and with it, the markets they make up. If we believe in that axiom, we need the smaller galleries to give the many a chance to become high earners. The art market will be a lot poorer without the opportunities that segment provides for up-and-coming talent.

  • Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources
Topics: art Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special Art-lovers peruse a piece at the Hafez Gallery. (Courtesy: Photo Solutions) photos
Middle-East
How artists in coronavirus-hit Middle East found strength in solidarity 
Shakira (L) signed the rights of her music titles to Hipgnosis Songs Fund and in recent months Bob Dylan sold the rights to 600 of his songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMG) in a deal believed to be worth more than $300 million. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Business & Economy
Music business: Is musical talent the new commodity?

