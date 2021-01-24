Saudi volunteers join 3,165 community initiatives in 2020

RIYADH: Volunteer teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) participated in 3,165 initiatives during 2020. This was despite the challenges that the Kingdom and the world faced during the coronavirus pandemic
More than 28,000 volunteers participated, with a total of 32,000 hours volunteered.
Volunteer opportunities ranged between providing emergency services and participating in community awareness programs.
This included providing emergency services to worshippers in the Two Holy Mosques, and participating in the prayer sorting points in mosques on Fridays throughout the Kingdom.
The teams stepped up their efforts during national festivals and events, international days and awareness weeks.
Initiatives included providing administrative, technical and logistical support to emergency centers, central operating rooms and SRCA departments in all regions of the Kingdom. Visual screening points were established in many headquarters and SRCA buildings to increase awareness of the importance of adhering to precautionary measures during the pandemic.
