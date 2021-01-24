Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday reported 198 new coronavirus cases, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 13,500.
Seven of the new infections were imported, a COVID-19 taskforce told a briefing. One additional coronavirus-related death was recorded, bringing total fatalities to 73 since the outbreak began last year.
