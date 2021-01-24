Russia reports 21,127 new coronavirus cases, 491 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia reported 21,127 new coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours on Sunday, including 3,069 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,719,400.
Authorities also reported an additional 491 deaths, raising the total count to 69,462.
