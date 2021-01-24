You are here

Dubai’s dnata opens $41m cargo complex in the UK

A mobile conveyor of air services provider DNATA is seen at Zurich airport, Switzerland April 16, 2019. Picture taken April 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Arab News

  • The dnata City North complex can handle 150,000 tons of cargo per year
DUBAI: Emirates Group’s airport services subsidiary dnata has opened a new £30 million ($41.05 million) cargo complex at Manchester Airport in the north of the UK.

The dnata City North complex can handle 150,000 tons of cargo per year, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, aircraft engines and vehicles.

Alex Doisneau, managing director of dnata UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of another world-class cargo facility in a strategic location in the UK. Our new, purpose-built facility in Manchester complements our existing multiple UK operations including the dnata City complex at London Heathrow, enabling customers to enhance their operations in the region.

“Our continued investment and expansion in the UK underlines our commitment to our customers and the local cargo industry at a critical time, providing operational excellence at key gateways across the country.”

Dubai’s dnata offers ground handling, cargo and catering services at 126 airports in 19 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tons of cargo, and uplifted more than 93 million meals.

The company was hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as trade and travel slowed. In its latest half year results announced in November, the company reported that revenue for the previous six months was down 67 percent to AED2.4 billion ($653 million), leading to a loss of AED1.5 billion, compared to a profit of AED311 million during the same period the year before.

Topics: UK Dubai dnata

Oman bars expats from certain jobs amid economic downturn

Oman bars expats from certain jobs amid economic downturn
Updated 24 January 2021
AFP

  • It added the work permits of foreigners in those professions will not be renewed after their expiry date
  • Expats in the sultanate make up about 40 percent of the country's 4.5 million-strong population
MUSCAT:  Oman announced Sunday it will bar expatriates from certain jobs in an effort to create more employment opportunities for its citizens amid an economic downturn.
In a region that depends heavily on cheap foreign labour, expats in the sultanate make up about 40 percent of the country's 4.5 million-strong population.
Faced with an economic slump and a sharp drop in oil revenues, Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have stepped up efforts to create jobs for their own citizens.
"A number of jobs in the private sector will be nationalised," the Omani labour ministry announced on Twitter on Sunday.
It added the work permits of foreigners in those professions will not be renewed after their expiry date.
Various jobs in insurance companies, shops and car dealerships, including finance, commercial and administrative positions, will be "limited to Omanis only", the ministry said.
Work as a driver, "no matter what the vehicle", will also be reserved for citizens, it added.
In April 2020, Oman ordered state-owned companies to accelerate the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani nationals, especially in senior positions, to create more jobs for citizens.
The finance ministry at the time said large numbers of expatriates still occupied managerial posts in state-run firms.
Since 2014, the oil-rich Gulf region has been hit hard by falling crude prices, suffering a new blow amid the global economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Oman and fellow GCC states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have saught to diversify their economies and integrate millions of new graduates into their workforces.
All have introduced legislation to give nationals preference over foreigners in both the public and private sectors.
More than 25 million foreigners live in the Gulf, making up the majority of the populations in the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Topics: Oman Expats jobs

