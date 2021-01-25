You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s non-oil trade to grow 12.9 percent in 2021

UAE’s non-oil trade to grow 12.9 percent in 2021

UAE’s non-oil trade to grow 12.9 percent in 2021
The DCCI report said the recovery in the second half of 2020 was due to the UAE government’s support for the trading sector in the wake of the pandemic. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6d89x

Updated 25 January 2021
Asharq

UAE’s non-oil trade to grow 12.9 percent in 2021

UAE’s non-oil trade to grow 12.9 percent in 2021
  • Global maritime trade rebound to help expand the Gulf country’s economy
Updated 25 January 2021
Asharq

DUBAI: The UAE’s non-oil trade showed signs of recovery during the second half of 2020 and is expected to achieve 12.9 percent growth in 2021, according to the latest yearly report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The report relied on data provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the UAE Federal Customs Authority.

The DCCI report said the recovery in the second half of 2020 was due to the UAE government’s support for the trading sector, in addition to the easing of lockdown measures in major economies such as China.

The report looked at international maritime trade, based on the UNCTAD Review of Maritime Transport for 2020, which stated that the sector had lost its steam since 2019.

This was due to several factors, including trade tensions between China and the US and uncertainty in economic policies, which caused a decline in global economic output, the commodities trade, and eventually maritime trade.

International maritime trade was hugely damaged in 2020 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It would be pertinent to mention here that maritime non-oil trade represents 83 percent of the total UAE non-oil trade. The growth of international maritime trade shrank in 2019 to 0.5 percent, which was the lowest growth rate since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. Short-term expectations were already negative for maritime transport and trade in early 2020, and the consequences of the pandemic had a strong impact on the expectations for 2020 onward.

The report pointed to positive indicators for 2021, especially in global maritime trade, based on the UNCTAD and IMF data, which forecast a positive growth rate of 4.8 percent, depending on the current situation and progress in fighting the pandemic.

Topics: UAE non-oil Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI)

Related

UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
Business & Economy
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients
Business & Economy
UAE banks lend $5.36bn to non-resident clients

China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report

In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Updated 50 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report

In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
  • China’s $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the US
  • In 2019, the US had received $251 billion in inflows and China received $140 billion
Updated 50 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

China was the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the world during the course of the year, with the Chinese economy having brought in $163 billion in inflows.
China’s $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the United States, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report released on Sunday.
In 2019, the United States had received $251 billion in inflows and China received $140 billion.
China’s economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.
China’s gross domestic product grew 2.3% in 2020, official data showed last week, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.
The world’s second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense US-China relations on trade and other fronts.
Overall, global FDI had collapsed in 2020, falling by 42% to an estimated $859 billion, from $1.5 trillion in 2019, according to the UNCTAD report.
“FDI finished 2020 more than 30% below the trough after the global financial crisis in 2009,” the UNCTAD said on Sunday.
FDI flows fell by 37% in Latin American and the Caribbean, by 18% in Africa, and by 4% in developing Asia, the report added.
East Asia accounted for a third of global FDI in 2020, while FDI flows to developed countries fell by 69%.

Topics: China's economy United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) FDI

Related

Saudi imports from China up 17.8 percent in 2020 to $28.1 billion
Business & Economy
Saudi imports from China up 17.8 percent in 2020 to $28.1 billion
Envoy: Chinese economy moves into new era
Business & Economy
Envoy: Chinese economy moves into new era

Latest updates

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting
In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
5 shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in US city of Indianapolis
US police work the scene on Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday. (Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.