Saudi, Uzbek officials build ties at investment forum in Bukhara

Saudi, Uzbek officials build ties at investment forum in Bukhara
A number of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during the first Saudi-Uzbek Investment Forum. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
  • Agreements and memoranda of understanding signed included an arrangement to establish the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council, to continue and enhance joint work and enable the private sector to access investment opportunities in both countries
BUKHARA: The first Saudi-Uzbek Investment Forum was held recently in the Uzbek city of Bukhara.
The forum was held under the co-auspices of Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and the Uzbek deputy prime minister and minister of investment and foreign trade, Sardor Umurzakov.
Businessmen and representatives of the two countries government and private sectors participated in the forum.
Al-Falih, in his opening speech delivered during the forum, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the leadership and people of Uzbekistan. He reaffirmed the keenness of the Saudi leadership to cement bilateral relations with Uzbekistan in the political, economic, religious and cultural fields.
Al-Falih said the aim was to build ties through empowering the private sector’s companies, facilitating business performance and overcoming any challenges that might arise.
Umurzakov said that the partnership between the Kingdom and Uzbekistan in the energy sector was one of the most prominent examples of the importance of the relationship between the two countries, and that this would serve as a bridge to strengthen economic cooperation.

The aim was to build ties through empowering the private sector’s companies, facilitating business performance and overcoming any challenges that might arise.

Agreements and memoranda of understanding signed included an arrangement to establish the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council, to continue and enhance joint work and enable the private sector to access investment opportunities in both countries. Other signings included a bilateral agreement between Saudi Flynas airline and Uzbekistan Airways to operate direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, and a memorandum of understanding between the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan to strengthen cooperation in the areas of education, research, scientific studies, printing, culture and manuscripts.

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
  • Saudi Arabia continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked 14th internationally for its COVID-19 university research, rising from its previous 17th ranking, according to the database of the Web of Science.

The Kingdom continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for education, for attaching great importance to research and innovation, and for supporting scientists and researchers in Saudi universities to become globally competitive.

He said that this achievement was a continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflected the Kingdom’s capabilities when it came to managing crises.

Al-Sheikh said that Saudi universities had published 84 percent of the Kingdom’s COVID-19 research, and that the Kingdom had published 915 scientific papers by local scientists since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He thanked Saudi universities that contributed to publishing the research papers as well as the faculty members and researchers who were serving their community.

Al-Sheikh said that this achievement reflected the Ministry of Education’s keenness to organize events that enhanced the participation of Saudi universities, research centers, researchers and academics in supporting scientific research during the pandemic.

This was in addition to coordinating the efforts of universities through specialized workshops to improve the efficiency of research and its contribution to fighting COVID-19, discussing ways to prevent and treat the disease, and investing in the research capabilities of the staff of universities and research centers by finding scientific solutions that contributed to addressing the pandemic.

