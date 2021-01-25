You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7mwee

Updated 25 January 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
  • Saudi Arabia continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states
Updated 25 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked 14th internationally for its COVID-19 university research, rising from its previous 17th ranking, according to the database of the Web of Science.

The Kingdom continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for education, for attaching great importance to research and innovation, and for supporting scientists and researchers in Saudi universities to become globally competitive.

He said that this achievement was a continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflected the Kingdom’s capabilities when it came to managing crises.

Al-Sheikh said that Saudi universities had published 84 percent of the Kingdom’s COVID-19 research, and that the Kingdom had published 915 scientific papers by local scientists since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He thanked Saudi universities that contributed to publishing the research papers as well as the faculty members and researchers who were serving their community.

Al-Sheikh said that this achievement reflected the Ministry of Education’s keenness to organize events that enhanced the participation of Saudi universities, research centers, researchers and academics in supporting scientific research during the pandemic.

This was in addition to coordinating the efforts of universities through specialized workshops to improve the efficiency of research and its contribution to fighting COVID-19, discussing ways to prevent and treat the disease, and investing in the research capabilities of the staff of universities and research centers by finding scientific solutions that contributed to addressing the pandemic.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Enter


keywords
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Experts call to incentivize research sector in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Experts call to incentivize research sector in Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University jumps 59 places in global rankings
Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University jumps 59 places in global rankings

Relaxation over COVID-19 rules spikes cases in Saudi Arabia

Relaxation over COVID-19 rules spikes cases in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 366,371. (SPA)
Updated 25 January 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Relaxation over COVID-19 rules spikes cases in Saudi Arabia

Relaxation over COVID-19 rules spikes cases in Saudi Arabia
  • Ministry reports 186 new cases, 211 recoveries, 2 deaths
Updated 25 January 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior confirmed on Sunday that an expected rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases due to the mid-year school holidays had taken place.
It reiterated that citizens should continue to follow the health and safety protocols issued since the pandemic started.
Speaking at a joint ministerial press conference on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said that in the past few days, Saudi authorities had announced a slight rise in new cases of COVID-19 across the Kingdom.
“This is attributed to the laxity by a few members in the community in following proper protocols put in place to combat the spread of the virus, as well as continuing to attend gatherings with numbers over the limits imposed by the government during the mid-year school holiday,” he said.
No more than 50 people can meet in private. Over 84,000 violations were recorded between mid-December to mid-Jan.
“It is in everyone’s interest to avoid any gatherings that do not comply with the necessary protocols, or do not follow the health and safety regulations put in place by the authorities to combat the spread,” he added.
He stressed that people should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings as the pandemic is still ongoing.

FASTFACTS

366,371 Total cases

357,939 Recoveries

6,352 Deaths

“We want to reiterate that police and security will be following up on compliance with health and safety protocols, and recording violations such as refusing to wear a mask, and the continued hosting and attendance of large gatherings in all parts of the Kingdom, including residential areas, recreational centers, and smaller villages,” he said.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 366,371.
MoH spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly announced a 29 percent rise in confirmed cases in the past week compared to the previous week, which could be due to an increase in social activities during the winter break between the two semesters. A 4 percent increase in critical care patients was also announced.
“By adhering to protocols, we will ensure a decline and stabilize the numbers again,” he said.
The number of active cases was reported to be 2,080, with 331 reported to be in critical care.
The ministry also reported 211 new recoveries, bringing the total number up to 357,939. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.6 percent.
In the past 24 hours, the Kingdom reported just two deaths, bringing the total number to 6,352 since the pandemic began.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 18,033 COVID-19 violations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 18,033 COVID-19 violations
Saudi Arabia meeting water scarcity challenge with innovation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia meeting water scarcity challenge with innovation

Latest updates

EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies in Monday meeting
Chrissy Teigen dons Zuhair Murad for the ‘nothing awards’
Teigen posed in a red, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown. Instagram
Bahrain will likely need further Gulf financial support
Bahrain will likely need further Gulf financial support
State media: Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead
State media: Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead
Turkey receives 6.5 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine
Turkey receives 6.5 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.