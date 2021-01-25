You are here

  • Home
  • Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Re-elected Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addresses journalists after the announcement of electoral results in Lisbon on January 24, 2021. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)
Re-elected Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addresses journalists after the announcement of electoral results in Lisbon on January 24, 2021. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mujg2

Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot
  • Strict hygiene rules in place as COVID-19 cases surge * Record abstention at 60%
  • 60% of voters abstained, the highest figure in Portuguese history
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

LISBON: Portugal’s center-right president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, won a second term on Sunday in an election marked by record abstention as the country battles a crippling third wave of coronavirus contagion.
The 72-year-old former leader of the Social Democratic Party, known for his warm persona and habit of taking selfies with supporters, won 61% of votes, above his 52% win in 2016.
Still, 60% of voters abstained — the highest figure in Portuguese history — in part because 1.1 million voters from abroad were added to the electoral register for the first time, but also due to hundreds of thousands of people in quarantine.
The president holds a largely ceremonial role but can veto certain laws and decree states of emergency, a power Rebelo de Sousa deployed often during the pandemic, taking parliament’s lead.
“The most urgent of tasks is to combat the pandemic. This is my priority, in total solidarity with parliament and government,” Rebelo de Sousa said in his victory speech.
Andre Ventura, a lawmaker for the far-right Chega party, narrowly lost out to left-wing candidate Ana Gomes in the fight for a distant second place, with 12% of the vote to Gomes’ 13%.
The result was nevertheless a significant jump for Ventura, a close ally of European far-right parties who dubs himself ‘anti-system’ and has fueled fears among rights groups for discriminatory views toward minorities. His party won just 1.3% of votes in the 2019 legislative elections.
Rebelo de Sousa, in an apparent dig at Ventura — whose campaign catchphrase was that he would represent the ‘good Portuguese’ and not those who lived off the state — vowed to be a president who “stabilizes, unites, who is not only of the ‘good’ against the ‘bad’.”

COVID-19 cases soar
Masked, socially distanced and using their own pens, voters were subjected to extensive measures by local councils to prevent contagion during the voting process.
Still, almost two-thirds of Portuguese thought the election should have been postponed because of the pandemic, a poll last week by research institute ISC/ISCTE showed.
“Since the date of the elections wasn’t changed, I decided to come early,” said Cristina Queda, 58, who arrived at her polling station in Lisbon as soon as it opened at 8 a.m. to “avoid groups and queues.”
The country of 10 million people is reporting the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of new cases and deaths per capita, according to Oxford University data tracker www.ourworldindata.org.
The number of COVID-19 deaths broke records for the seventh day in a row on Sunday at 275, with hospitalizations also at an all-time high and ambulances queuing for several hours at Lisbon hospitals full to capacity.
Portugal has posted a total of 10,469 deaths from COVID-19 and 636,190 cases.
Casting his vote at a Lisbon school, center-left Prime Minister Antonio Costa acknowledged the grave stage of the pandemic, but said that “everything was done for people to be able to exercise their democratic right to vote.”

Topics: COVID-19

Related

Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
World
Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
Biden speaks with France’s Macron, seeks to strengthen ties
World
Biden speaks with France’s Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial

Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the Senate a single article of impeachment Monday accusing Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot, formally triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, vowed last week that the trial — already scheduled to open in the second week of February — should proceed, saying, “I don’t think it will be long, but we must do it.”
But Republican lawmakers signaled over the weekend that Democrats may struggle to secure Trump’s conviction over the storming of US legislative buildings earlier this month, which left five people dead.
Senior figures in Trump’s party have pushed back with both political and constitutional arguments, raising doubts that Democrats — who control 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber — can secure the 17 Republican votes to reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict.
“I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top,” Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Fox News Sunday.
He acknowledged that Trump — who had urged thousands of his supporters to flock to Washington and protest the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory — “bears some responsibility for what happened.”
But to “stir it up again” could only hurt the country, said Rubio, a presidential candidate beaten by Trump in the 2016 primary.


Other Republicans argued that the Senate has no authority to put a private citizen — as Trump now is — on trial.
Senator Mike Rounds told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the constitution does not allow for the impeachment of a former president.
But Senator Mitt Romney, the Republicans’ 2012 presidential candidate and a frequent Trump critic, told CNN that “the preponderance of legal opinion is that an impeachment trial after a president has left office is constitutional. I believe that’s the case.”
The Utah Republican — the only member of his party to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial — hinted that he may be leaning the same way now.
He said he believed “that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?“
The Capitol riots were documented on videos seen around the world — as were Trump’s earlier exhortations to the crowd to “fight” for his presidency — complicating his defense.
His case may have suffered further after The New York Times reported Friday that Trump had considered ousting the US acting attorney general in favor of a low-ranking official receptive to his efforts to overturn the election result.


Biden has publicly taken a hands-off approach to the impeachment, eager to put Trump in the rear-view mirror and seek progress on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reviving a devastated economy.
Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the president “believes that it’s up to the Senate and Congress to determine how they will hold the former president accountable.”
As Democrats worked to prepare the case against Trump, one of those who will present it in the Senate — Representative Madeleine Dean — said she hoped it would move quickly.
“I would expect it would go faster” than the 2020 impeachment trial, which lasted 21 days, she told CNN.
The trial, however, will be a test for senators: Democrats hope to devote part of each day to regular business, but the furies always surrounding Trump seem sure to undercut any bid for bipartisan cooperation.
Dean said she was in the House chamber during the “terrifying moment” when the invading mob began pounding on its doors, chanting: “Hang Vice President Pence.”
She said Democrats would demand accountability of Trump for “an extraordinarily heinous presidential crime.”
And Daniel Goldman, who was lead counsel for the House’s first impeachment inquiry, tweeted Sunday that “the only way to ensure this lawless, authoritarian, anti-democratic conduct never happens again is to hold him accountable.”
The House of Representatives impeached Trump for a historic second time on January 13, just one week before he left office.
The article of impeachment will be delivered and read out to the Senate on Monday at 7:00 p.m. (0000 GMT Tuesday). The chamber’s 100 members will be sworn in as trial jurors the next day.

Latest updates

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Iran foreign ministry spokesman says Tehran has asked Indonesia to provide more information about seizure of Iranian-flagged vessel
Iran foreign ministry spokesman says Tehran has asked Indonesia to provide more information about seizure of Iranian-flagged vessel
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl
IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance
IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.