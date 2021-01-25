You are here

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 25 January 2021
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

  1. Almarai’s consolidated net profit after Zakat and tax jumped 10% to SAR 1.984 billion for the fiscal year 2020.
  2. Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved a seven-year syndicated Murabaha facility worth SAR 3 billion, to be secured from National Commercial Bank (NCB).
  3. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s (MIS) board of directors approved the establishment of a limited liability company with 100% ownership.
  4. Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp (SPIMACO) received a letter from the Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Co. (ENAYAH), stating that its warehouse in the second Industrial City in Riyadh had a fire incident on Jan. 16, 2021.
  5. Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. signed a loan contract with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) valued at SAR 12.65 million.
  6. Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. will distribute dividend for FY2020, starting Feb. 9, 2021.
  7. Alhayat Medical Clinics (HMC) appointed Alinma Investment Co. as financial advisor for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu Parallel Market.
  8. Brent crude on Monday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.
Topics: Tadawul

Updated 25 January 2021
  IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

Iraq has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund and talks are ongoing between the parties, the IMF said late on Sunday.
Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told Bloomberg News earlier that Iraq was in talks with the IMF for a $6 billion loan package.
“The Iraqi authorities have requested emergency assistance from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and indicated their intention to also request a longer-term arrangement with the Fund in support of planned economic reforms,” an IMF representative said in an emailed statement.
“Discussions of the authorities’ request for emergency assistance are ongoing.”
The IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument provides quick financial assistance, which is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance-of-payments need.
Financial assistance under the RFI is provided without the need for a full-fledged program or review, according to the IMF website.
Iraq may ask for an additional $4 billion in low-cost loans through another program linked to government reforms, Allawi said on Sunday.
Iraq devalued the dinar last month after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.
Allawi told Bloomberg that Iraq also planned other types of funding to help plug the budget gap. Once the spending plan was approved, the government would move to issue $5 billion in domestic bonds to expand its financial base.
The OPEC member’s economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports.

Topics: Iraq

