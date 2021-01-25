8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.
- Almarai’s consolidated net profit after Zakat and tax jumped 10% to SAR 1.984 billion for the fiscal year 2020.
- Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved a seven-year syndicated Murabaha facility worth SAR 3 billion, to be secured from National Commercial Bank (NCB).
- Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s (MIS) board of directors approved the establishment of a limited liability company with 100% ownership.
- Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp (SPIMACO) received a letter from the Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Co. (ENAYAH), stating that its warehouse in the second Industrial City in Riyadh had a fire incident on Jan. 16, 2021.
- Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. signed a loan contract with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) valued at SAR 12.65 million.
- Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. will distribute dividend for FY2020, starting Feb. 9, 2021.
- Alhayat Medical Clinics (HMC) appointed Alinma Investment Co. as financial advisor for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu Parallel Market.
- Brent crude on Monday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.