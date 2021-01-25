You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
Short Url

https://arab.news/25979

Updated 22 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
  • Through agreements with major companies to create jobs in certain fields,
Updated 22 sec ago
Argaam

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) launched a new Saudization program, which aims to provide job opportunities for 115,000 nationals in the private sector through agreements with major companies to create jobs in certain fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came during a meeting held by the Administration and Human Resources Committee of the Shura Council, which discussed the ministry’s annual report.

The meeting discussed the Saudization plan in general and the Saudization of professions in particular, in addition to the most important jobs in the private sector.

The ministry officials confirmed that Saudization rates hinge on two major factors; demand in the target region (size and nature of establishments) and supply (the qualifications of job seekers in the target region). Therefore, diversity in Saudization rates is driven by the two factors.

Officials also touched upon women’s economic participation rate, which has been increasing since 2018 until Q2 2020, which reflected an increase in the number of women joining the labor market.

Initiatives to boost the Kingdom’s rank among world’s countries were also reviewed during the ministry officials’ meeting.

In December 2020, HRSD unveiled plans for 2021, which included providing jobs for 115,000 nationals and the Saudization of a number of professions, Argaam reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Business & Economy
Careem welcomes Saudization of ride-hailing sector, eyes further investment
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 25 January 2021
Argaam

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 25 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

  1. Almarai’s consolidated net profit after Zakat and tax jumped 10% to SAR 1.984 billion for the fiscal year 2020.
  2. Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders approved a seven-year syndicated Murabaha facility worth SAR 3 billion, to be secured from National Commercial Bank (NCB).
  3. Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s (MIS) board of directors approved the establishment of a limited liability company with 100% ownership.
  4. Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp (SPIMACO) received a letter from the Arabian Medical Products Manufacturing Co. (ENAYAH), stating that its warehouse in the second Industrial City in Riyadh had a fire incident on Jan. 16, 2021.
  5. Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. signed a loan contract with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) valued at SAR 12.65 million.
  6. Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. will distribute dividend for FY2020, starting Feb. 9, 2021.
  7. Alhayat Medical Clinics (HMC) appointed Alinma Investment Co. as financial advisor for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu Parallel Market.
  8. Brent crude on Monday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.
Topics: Tadawul

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
Fears of Iraq execution spree after Daesh attack
Fears of Iraq execution spree after Daesh attack
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting
In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.