Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor

Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor
Fahad Al-Mubarak previously headed the Saudi central bank from 2011 until 2016. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor

Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor
  • He also served as chairman of the Saudi stock exchange
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's king appointed Fahad Al-Mubarak as central bank governor, his second stint in one of the most sensitive positions in the kingdom replacing Ahmed al-Kholifey, a decree carried on state media on Sunday said.

Mubarak, who had helmed the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) from 2011-2016, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, Saudi Arabia, and has also served as chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
He was succeeded as governor in 2016 by Kholifey, who guided SAMA during a sharp economic contraction last year caused by lower crude prices and COVID-19. Kholifey will become an adviser at the royal court, the decree said.
SAMA last March launched a 50-billion-riyal ($13.3 billion) stimulus package to support the private sector in the world's top oil exporter. In June, it announced the injection of another 50 billion riyals into the banking sector to support liquidity.
In September, as coronavirus restrictions eased and the Saudi economy showed early signs of recovery, Kholifey said he was confident in the country's financial stability but that caution was needed in decreasing monetary support to avoid a deterioration of assets.
The central bank last year transferred $40 billion to the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to boost its firepower in overseas investments. That contributed to a sharp drop in Saudi central bank foreign assets when the Saudi economy was being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kholifey oversaw the Saudi banking sector at a critical time for Saudi Arabia, as banks' liquidity suffered after the 2014-2015 oil price crash.
Under his guidance in 2016 the central bank introduced new monetary tools to lower market interest rates, which had soared amid shrunken flows of petrodollars.
Liquidity in the Saudi banking system also improved because Riyadh that year started borrowing tens of billions of dollars in the overseas markets, reducing pressure on Saudi banks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector

Saudi Arabia aims to employ 115,000 more nationals in private sector
  • Through agreements with major companies to create jobs in certain fields,
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) launched a new Saudization program, which aims to provide job opportunities for 115,000 nationals in the private sector through agreements with major companies to create jobs in certain fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came during a meeting held by the Administration and Human Resources Committee of the Shura Council, which discussed the ministry’s annual report.

The meeting discussed the Saudization plan in general and the Saudization of professions in particular, in addition to the most important jobs in the private sector.

The ministry officials confirmed that Saudization rates hinge on two major factors; demand in the target region (size and nature of establishments) and supply (the qualifications of job seekers in the target region). Therefore, diversity in Saudization rates is driven by the two factors.

Officials also touched upon women’s economic participation rate, which has been increasing since 2018 until Q2 2020, which reflected an increase in the number of women joining the labor market.

Initiatives to boost the Kingdom’s rank among world’s countries were also reviewed during the ministry officials’ meeting.

In December 2020, HRSD unveiled plans for 2021, which included providing jobs for 115,000 nationals and the Saudization of a number of professions, Argaam reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

