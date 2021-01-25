You are here

Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, US stimulus hopes

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Spot gold rises 0.1 percent to $1,854.95 per ounce by 0329 GMT
BENGALURU: Gold prices gained on Monday as the dollar eased and hopes that a massive economic stimulus in the world’s largest economy would be passed remained intact.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,854.95 per ounce by 0329 GMT, recovering from a 0.9 percent decline in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,854.30.
President Joe Biden’s administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call.
“We’re seeing bigger question marks over the passage of Biden’s stimulus package, Senate Republicans are starting to stand a bit more objectionable with particular parts of the package,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.
“So it does raise the question about the speed and the timing of the package.
(Although,) some of the issues of the vaccine delays in the US are perhaps tilting the balance in odds of favor of that stimulus,” Shaw added.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against rival currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other units.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus.
Also supporting the precious metal, global coronavirus cases rose to more than 98 million as countries struggled to increase the pace of vaccinations.
Investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due on Jan. 26-27.
“The Fed is likely to take the conservative course and wait for additional data and assume fragility, given the short-run effects of tackling COVID in the US more aggressively could weaken sales and domestic economic activity,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.
“The longer term outlook and technical support remain bullish so above $1,840, look for moves back to $1,870-$1,880.”
Silver gained 0.7 percent to $25.58 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,099.61, and palladium added 0.1 percent to $2,354.47.

Argaam

  • The first of Saline Water Conversion Corporation’s assets to be privatized
Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) invited seven pre-qualified companies and strategic alliances to submit their bids (RFP) to participate in the Ras Al-Khair desalination and power plant’s privatization process.

SWCC said in a statement that the winning consortium will own 60 percent of the project company, as well as handle management, operation, and maintenance works.

This project is the first of SWCC’s assets to be privatized under the supervision of the Supervisory Committee for Privatization of the Environment, Water, and Agriculture Sector.

The project will be also under the active participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), National Center for Privatization (NCP), and Saudi Water Partnership Co. (SWPC).

SWCC has started preparing to launch the rest of the assets that include the Yanbu and Shuaiba plants, in addition to the ones that are currently being established for the private sector participation.

The assets are aimed at achieving Vision 2030’s goals, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations to stimulate investment in favor of local and foreign private sector.

Earlier in July 2020, SWCC announced that it received interest from a total of 37 regional and global strategic and financial alliances and companies for the privatization of Ras Al-Khair desalination and energy plant, according to data available with Argaam.

It also announced in December 2020 completing the procedures of qualifying the regional and global alliances for competing for the award of Ras Al-Khair plant.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

