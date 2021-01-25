Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, US stimulus hopes

Private firms to bid for 60% stake in desalination and power plant

Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) invited seven pre-qualified companies and strategic alliances to submit their bids (RFP) to participate in the Ras Al-Khair desalination and power plant’s privatization process.

SWCC said in a statement that the winning consortium will own 60 percent of the project company, as well as handle management, operation, and maintenance works.

This project is the first of SWCC’s assets to be privatized under the supervision of the Supervisory Committee for Privatization of the Environment, Water, and Agriculture Sector.

The project will be also under the active participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), National Center for Privatization (NCP), and Saudi Water Partnership Co. (SWPC).

SWCC has started preparing to launch the rest of the assets that include the Yanbu and Shuaiba plants, in addition to the ones that are currently being established for the private sector participation.

The assets are aimed at achieving Vision 2030’s goals, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations to stimulate investment in favor of local and foreign private sector.

Earlier in July 2020, SWCC announced that it received interest from a total of 37 regional and global strategic and financial alliances and companies for the privatization of Ras Al-Khair desalination and energy plant, according to data available with Argaam.

It also announced in December 2020 completing the procedures of qualifying the regional and global alliances for competing for the award of Ras Al-Khair plant.