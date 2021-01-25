You are here

  • Home
  • Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher

Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher

Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher
Japan has arranged to buy 314 million doses from Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, and that would be more than enough for its population of 126 million. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago

Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher

Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago

Japan is likely to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 through mass inoculations only months after the planned Tokyo Olympics, even though it has locked in the biggest quantity of vaccines in Asia, according to a London-based forecaster.
That would be a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who has pledged to have enough shots for the populace by the middle of 2021, as it trails most major economies in starting COVID-19 inoculations.
“Japan looks to be quite late in the game,” Rasmus Bech Hansen, the founder of British research firm Airfinity, told Reuters. “They’re dependent on importing many (vaccines) from the US And at the moment, it doesn’t seem very likely they will get very large quantities of for instance, the Pfizer vaccine.”
Hansen said Japan will not reach a 75% inoculation rate, a benchmark for herd immunity, until around October, about two months after the close of the Summer Games.
Japan has arranged to buy 314 million doses from Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, and that would be more than enough for its population of 126 million.
But problems seen in vaccine rollouts elsewhere stir doubt that Japan will get those supplies on time.
Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine program chief, said last week it would begin its first shots in February, starting with 10,000 medical workers, but he walked back on a goal to secure enough vaccine supplies by June.
Japan is particularly vulnerable because its initial inoculation plan is dependent on Pfizer doses, which are at risk of being taken back by US authorities to fight the pandemic there.
“There simply aren’t enough vaccines for all the countries that Pfizer made agreements with,” Hansen said.
“America needs 100 million more Pfizer vaccines to be on the safe side to reach their goals, and a lot of those 100 million would come from the Japan pile.”
Representatives from Pfizer and Japan’s health ministry did not immediately respond to Airfinity’s forecasts. Previously, Pfizer has stated that the company was working with Japanese regulators “to make COVID 19 vaccine doses available as quickly as possible to the people in Japan.”

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
AFP

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising
  • The study assessed AI using 30 separate metrics including human talent, research activity, commercial development
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is leading rivals in development and use of artificial intelligence while China is rising quickly and European Union is lagging, a research report showed Monday.
The study by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation assessed AI using 30 separate metrics including human talent, research activity, commercial development and investment in hardware and software.
The United States leads, with an overall score of 44.6 points on a 100-point scale, followed by China with 32 and the European Union with 23.3, the report based on 2020 data found.
The researchers found the US leading in key areas such as investment in startups and research and development funding.
But China has made strides in several areas and last year had more of the world’s 500 most powerful supercomputers than any other nation — 214, compared with 113 for the US and 91 for the EU.
“The Chinese government has made AI a top priority and the results are showing,” said Daniel Castro, director of the think tank’s Center for Data Innovation and lead author of the report.
“The United States and European Union need to pay attention to what China is doing and respond, because nations that lead in the development and use of AI will shape its future and significantly improve their economic competitiveness, while those that fall behind risk losing competitiveness in key industries.”
The EU lagged notably in venture capital and private equity funding, while faring better in terms of research papers published.
The report found China published some 24,929 AI research papers in 2018, the latest year for which data was available, to 20,418 for the European Union and 16,233 for the United States.
But it said that “average US research quality is still higher than that of China and the European Union.”
The survey also concluded that the United States “is still the world leader in designing chips for AI systems.”
To remain competitive, the report said, Europe needs to boost research tax incentives, and expand public research institutes working on AI.
For the United States to maintain its lead, it must boost support for AI research and deployment, and step up efforts to develop AI talent domestically while attracting top talent from around the world.

Topics: US China

Related

In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Business & Economy
China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report
Saudi imports from China up 17.8 percent in 2020 to $28.1 billion
Business & Economy
Saudi imports from China up 17.8 percent in 2020 to $28.1 billion

Latest updates

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher
Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics: researcher
American national in Pakistan hunts highest-rated rare Astore markhor
American national in Pakistan hunts highest-rated rare Astore markhor
Miley Cyrus to perform at Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate pre-show 
Miley Cyrus to perform at Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate pre-show 
US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising
US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.