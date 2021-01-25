You are here

  • Home
  • British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review

British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review

Jonathan Hall said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Jonathan Hall said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zjrc

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review

Jonathan Hall said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Report to be released Monday investigating the links between prisons and terror attacks
  • A number of attacks in the UK and across Europe have been committed by people who spent time in jail
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Inmates are not being prosecuted for terrorist acts committed in prisons and extremism is being “encouraged,” according to a government-backed independent review.

Jonathan Hall, appointed by the Home Office as an independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence.

“There has been a steady drumbeat over recent years of terrorist attacks against prison officers, and an increasing number of individuals who may well have formed their terrorist intent in prison under the influence of high-status terrorist prisoners,” he told The Times.

“If terrorism exists [in prison] then it ought to be dealt with. We need scrutiny of how prisons operate to either contain, or worse encourage, terrorism.”

Hall will release the full findings of an inquiry into terror offenses and recruiting within prisons on Monday.

A number of UK attacks in recent years have been committed by individuals with a history of incarceration.

Khairi Saadallah was recently handed a whole-life sentence for the murder of three last year, committed just weeks after leaving prison on non-terror related charges. He was befriended by a radical preacher during his time in jail.

The 2019 London Bridge attack, in which two people were killed, was committed by a man released from prison on parole after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence.

A report last year by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College identified 22 terrorist attacks across Europe in the past five years, including five in Britain, where the perpetrators had made connections in prison.

Hall previously warned that prisons have been treating terror offenses as disciplinary issues rather than charging its perpetrators under the Terrorism Act.

He said that encouraging and inciting terrorism were successfully combated in the community with criminal charges and that he would explore whether the Terrorism Act could be used more to clamp down on such activity within prisons.

Eilish O’Gara, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, warned that prisons present the perfect opportunity for terrorist recruitment.

“You get charismatic, influential and radical people among the most vulnerable, hopeless people. It is the perfect fertile environment.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our tough measures to stop extremists spreading their poisonous ideologies in prison have been stepped up. We ended the automatic early release of terrorists and our new legislation means they will also face tougher sentences and monitoring on release.”

Topics: UK terrorism extremism

Related

Daesh-inspired attacks by inmates prompt UK prison terror review
World
Daesh-inspired attacks by inmates prompt UK prison terror review
Review recommends lie detector tests for convicted terrorists on release from UK prisons
World
Review recommends lie detector tests for convicted terrorists on release from UK prisons

Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office

Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office
Updated 48 min 14 sec ago

Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office

Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris has been critical of the Indian government’s annexation of Kashmir in 2019
  • India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party says it does not expect much pressure from the US
Updated 48 min 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Some hope has sprung in Kashmir, residents of the valley say, as Kamala Harris, the new American vice president and critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken office.

Harris, who was inaugurated as US President Joe Biden’s deputy last week, has been critical of the Indian government’s discriminatory policies toward the country’s Muslim minority and its annexation of Kashmir in 2019.

Herself of Indian descent, she called for international intervention “to remind Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world” soon after New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s special autonomous status and split it into two Union Territories in August 2019.

Her role in the US administration as well as the recent appointment into Biden’s team of Sameera Fazil and Aisha Shah — both of Kashmiri descent — have raised some cautious hope for change in the region.

“Kamala Harris has spoken openly on Kashmir. On that front, there is hope,” Srinagar-based political analyst and author of “Kashmir: Rage and Reason,” Gowhar Geelani, told Arab News on Sunday.

He added, however, that hope is “not equivalent to expectation.”

The analyst said that "while the people are upbeat that Modi’s ‘friend’ Trump has lost, as a symbolic victory, they also realize the new US administration will only speak about the restoration of civil liberties and put pressure on New Delhi to improve the situation of human rights in Kashmir,” adding: “But there won’t be much movement vis-a-vis political resolution of the dispute.”

Srinagar-based lawyer Deeba Ashraf also sees some hope, especially with regard to solving the Kashmiri issue between Pakistan and India, which both claim the territory in full but rule it in part.

“We have a bit of hope now. Biden has a positive approach towards everyone and he, being from a law background, can introspect in a better manner. He may pressure both countries for normalizing the situation in Kashmir,” she said.

Yet others, like Srinagar-based political analyst Prof. Siddiq Wahid, are more optimistic.

“The Biden administration will be much more assertive on Kashmir. This is because conventionally the Democratic Party has a more value-based understanding of democracy than the Republican Party or Trump,” he told Arab News

“There is no doubt that the Biden administration will be much more assertive on minority rights, particularly the present government’s heinous neglect of the systematic exclusion of minorities and even numerous lynching which are all for the record to see,” Wahid said.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, does not expect much pressure from the US, like it did not experience any from the previous Donald Trump administration, with which Modi shared a special bond and was endorsing Trump’s reelection during the US presidential campaign last year.

“It does not make any difference whether Biden is here, or Trump was here,” BJP spokesman Sudesh Verma told Arab News on Saturday.

“India-US relations are built on the past experiences of two democracies functioning smoothly and for the benefit of the people of both the countries,” he said, adding the Biden administration should not “become the victim of the false propaganda which is unleashed by the NGOs and other such organizations which have vested interests.”

Verma added: “The Biden administration would understand India does not like to be lectured as the US would not like to be lectured. We have our strongest institutions of democracy that function perfectly well, and we should be careful about the sensitivities of both the nations.”

Experts also see little room for change as they cite strong and strategic ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Dr. G. Balachandran, Delhi-based foreign policy expert and Harris’ maternal uncle, told Arab News that rights issues are not going to “affect the trajectory of the relationship.”

He added: “No doubt Biden and Harris have strong opinions about some of the issues like minority rights and human rights violations in Kashmir, but these issues will not be defining features of the relationship between the two nations.”

Manoj Joshi of New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation shares the same sentiment.

“A country like the US is very clear when it comes to its national interests,” he said.

“They don’t bother about human rights and all. If they think that India is important for their own welfare, they will ignore minority and human rights concerns.”

Topics: Kashmir Kamala Harris Narendra Modi

Related

Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris
Indian village cheers for incoming US vice president Kamala Harris

Latest updates

British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review
Jonathan Hall said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Check in for culture at Dubai’s art-dedicated Hotel Indigo
The Hotel Indigo lobby. Supplied
Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD
Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD
Meet Shihana Alazzaz, the PIF executive making Saudi women proud
Meet Shihana Alazzaz, the PIF executive making Saudi women proud
Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office
Hope in Kashmir as Modi critic Kamala Harris takes office

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.