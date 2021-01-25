You are here

  Study: Cheap drug could cut COVID-19 hospitalizations
Study: Cheap drug could cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent.
The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Gout medicine colchicine could be instrumental in treating virus patients
  • Comes in pill form, costs just $0.40 each
LONDON: A drug normally used to treat gout could significantly reduce the risk of coronavirus patients requiring hospital treatment, a new study has suggested.

The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine — which comes in pill form and costs just $0.40 per dose — reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent.

The results “should change clinical practice,” said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, a lead scientist behind the research.

The study of 4,000 subjects suggested that colchicine cut the risk of death by 44 percent and the risk of patients requiring mechanical ventilation by half. However, these findings did not meet the levels required to be statistically significant because too few patients “had reached these endpoints,” Tardif said.

The drug, he said, has the potential to “prevent coronavirus complications for millions of patients.”

Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory medicine that prevents the cytokine storm phenomenon, in which the body attacks its own cells as part of its response to infection, causing severe and potentially fatal inflammation.

Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, told the Daily Mail newspaper that the research was “really, really exciting.”

He said: “My first response was that this looks really interesting — if it’s real and clinically meaningful.”

Colchicine is one of the drugs being studied as part of the University of Oxford’s RECOVERY trial, the world’s largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Oxford’s own study of the potential benefits of colchicine, Landray said, is still four to six weeks away from being able to conclude whether it provided benefits to patients.

The RECOVERY trials have yielded various other useful insights into drug treatments for coronavirus.

In June last year, trials found that the drug dexamethasone, a cheap steroid available for decades, could reduce the number of patients that required ventilators by as much as 35 percent.

The trials also found that hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by former US president Donald Trump, was ineffective at fighting the virus.

British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review

  • Report to be released Monday investigating the links between prisons and terror attacks
LONDON: Inmates are not being prosecuted for terrorist acts committed in prisons and extremism is being “encouraged,” according to a government-backed independent review.

Jonathan Hall, appointed by the Home Office as an independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence.

“There has been a steady drumbeat over recent years of terrorist attacks against prison officers, and an increasing number of individuals who may well have formed their terrorist intent in prison under the influence of high-status terrorist prisoners,” he told The Times.

“If terrorism exists [in prison] then it ought to be dealt with. We need scrutiny of how prisons operate to either contain, or worse encourage, terrorism.”

Hall will release the full findings of an inquiry into terror offenses and recruiting within prisons on Monday.

A number of UK attacks in recent years have been committed by individuals with a history of incarceration.

Khairi Saadallah was recently handed a whole-life sentence for the murder of three last year, committed just weeks after leaving prison on non-terror related charges. He was befriended by a radical preacher during his time in jail.

The 2019 London Bridge attack, in which two people were killed, was committed by a man released from prison on parole after serving eight years of a 16-year sentence.

A report last year by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College identified 22 terrorist attacks across Europe in the past five years, including five in Britain, where the perpetrators had made connections in prison.

Hall previously warned that prisons have been treating terror offenses as disciplinary issues rather than charging its perpetrators under the Terrorism Act.

He said that encouraging and inciting terrorism were successfully combated in the community with criminal charges and that he would explore whether the Terrorism Act could be used more to clamp down on such activity within prisons.

Eilish O’Gara, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, warned that prisons present the perfect opportunity for terrorist recruitment.

“You get charismatic, influential and radical people among the most vulnerable, hopeless people. It is the perfect fertile environment.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our tough measures to stop extremists spreading their poisonous ideologies in prison have been stepped up. We ended the automatic early release of terrorists and our new legislation means they will also face tougher sentences and monitoring on release.”

