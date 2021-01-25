STV among investors in cybersecurity startup SpiderSilk

You are here

Updated 25 January 2021
DUBAI: Saudi venture capital firm STV was among the major investors in a recent $2.25 million funding round by Dubai-based cybersecurity firm SpiderSilk.

In addition to Riyadh-based STV, the tech firm was also backed by Dubai-based Global Ventures and several international angel investors, and it plans to use the financing to expand its footprint in the Middle East and launch into the North American market.

Ahmad Al-Naimi, an investment partner at STV, was quoted as saying: “With new and increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, there is a need for an innovative approach to cyber protection and monitoring.”

According to STV, investments into the global cybersecurity space amounted to $50 billion last year, with $2 billion of that going to the Middle East.

“At STV, we have always described ourselves as investors in ‘bridging the dichotomy between digital supply and digital demand.’ Cybersecurity is the perfect sector to demonstrate this division — despite our region being a critical market for cybersecurity vendors, it is the market with the lowest VC cybersecurity funding,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In an article in October 2020, STV said it had led 30 percent of all venture capital funding in the Kingdom since 2018.

It also claimed that, while it had $500 million in capital, its portfolio of companies, including Careem, Trukker and Tabby, had processed transactions worth over $3.7 billion and had generated revenue of $480 million.

Updated 25 January 2021
CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced a 50 percent discount on economy and business class tickets between Cairo and a number of European destinations.

The company offered discounts on its flights between Cairo and Paris for travel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, between Cairo and Amsterdam for travel on Jan. 24, 27 and 29, Cairo and London from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 and between Cairo and Frankfurt on Jan. 28.

The company announced the continuation of discounts on flights between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Al-Qassim.

Business class tickets are 35 percent off, and economy class tickets are 25 percent off, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31 and traveling until March 15, returning before March 31.

Last Thursday, the state-owned company began applying additional discounts to the price of fuel for the aviation sector, to reach 15 cents per gallon, in support of the tourism sector and to stimulate aviation.

Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69 percent during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic, dropping to about $4 billion compared to more than $13 billion in 2019 due to the suspension of air traffic and travel worldwide, and the closure of borders between countries for several months.

Egypt announced an initiative to stimulate domestic tourism under the title “Winter in Egypt,” which relies on reducing the prices of domestic flight tickets.

