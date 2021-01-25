Saudi Arabia eyes new methods of oil, gas exploitation

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to introduce new ways of oil and gas exploitation, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, during a ceremony to launch the energy ministry’s new identity today, Jan. 25.

The Kingdom is working under the hydrocarbon demand sustainability program, seeking to replace oil petroleum liquids with solar power.

The program, which receives continuous follow-up by the Saudi Crown Prince, will play a significant role in raising demand for such materials going forward. Its outputs also enhance the national economy’s benefit from the value added resulting from achieving the maximum production of these materials, Prince Abdulaziz explained.

Moreover, the electricity sector restructuring plan will reflect positively on all levels, as it will rehabilitate the industry to better respond to future programs, such as the replacement of petroleum liquids with solar and gas energy.

The program will rank among the most important initiatives, given its value added to the national economy and its ability to stop the country’s financial waste.

The energy system made strong efforts to rebalance oil markets last year, the Saudi minister noted, lauding the key role of Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and head of Higher Committee for Hydrocarbons, in this regard. Prince Mohammed helped the ministry achieve this aim, without any negative impact on the Kingdom’s public finances and programs.

The ministry’s programs are closely linked to the participation of other public and private entities, Prince Abdulaziz affirmed, noting that such programs will play a positive role in comprehensive development.

“As Saudis, we are not afraid of challenge. We will take the initiative to provide solutions,” Prince Abdulaziz said, adding that the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) National Program will prolong the use of hydrocarbons.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Oil gas

CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced a 50 percent discount on economy and business class tickets between Cairo and a number of European destinations.

The company offered discounts on its flights between Cairo and Paris for travel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, between Cairo and Amsterdam for travel on Jan. 24, 27 and 29, Cairo and London from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 and between Cairo and Frankfurt on Jan. 28.

The company announced the continuation of discounts on flights between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Al-Qassim.

Business class tickets are 35 percent off, and economy class tickets are 25 percent off, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31 and traveling until March 15, returning before March 31.

Last Thursday, the state-owned company began applying additional discounts to the price of fuel for the aviation sector, to reach 15 cents per gallon, in support of the tourism sector and to stimulate aviation.

Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69 percent during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic, dropping to about $4 billion compared to more than $13 billion in 2019 due to the suspension of air traffic and travel worldwide, and the closure of borders between countries for several months.

Egypt announced an initiative to stimulate domestic tourism under the title “Winter in Egypt,” which relies on reducing the prices of domestic flight tickets.

Topics: EgyptAir tourism COVID-19

