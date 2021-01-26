Milan, Inter look to bounce back in last-eight derby cup

You are here

AC Milan’s forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, shoots on goal during the Italian Serie A football match with Atalanta Bergamo at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2021
  • Ibrahimovic returned for Milan this month after seven weeks out injured, scoring a brace against Cagliari
MILAN: Milan’s giants will do battle in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday after a disappointing weekend of Serie A action for Italy’s top two teams.

League leaders AC Milan were swept away 3-0 by Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday, at the same time as second-placed Inter Milan could only manage a goalless draw at Udinese which leaves them two points behind their city rivals.

The teams’ star strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, who have each bagged 12 goals this league campaign, both drew a blank at the weekend but will be hoping for more from the second meeting this season between the two teams.

Milan’s veteran forward Ibrahimovic scored a brace the last time they met in a 2-1 league win in October, with Lukaku also netting for Inter.

Ibrahimovic returned for Milan this month after seven weeks out injured, scoring a brace against Cagliari, and is looking for his first Cup goal of the season.

Lukaku headed in an extra-time winner against Fiorentina in the last 16, but the Belgium forward has failed to score in Inter’s last four league games.

Their trophy hopes now lie on domestic success after their early European exit.

“Winning the Scudetto and qualifying for the Champions League would be significant for Inter, but the Italian Cup is a trophy that we respect,” said coach Antonio Conte.

“We won’t be taking it lightly and will try to win, as we always do.”

Inter’s last major trophy was the 2011 Italian Cup, while Milan — who last won the league that same year — have not tasted success in the competition since 2003.

Making it through to the last four by beating such strong opposition on Tuesday would be huge after their limp defeat by Atalanta.

“The Italian Cup derby could bring us to the semifinals but above all it’s an opportunity to immediately turn the page and avoid a difficult emotional crisis,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

Holders Napoli are also looking for a lift Thursday as they take on Serie A newcomers Spezia, who dumped Roma out of the tournament last week.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side lost the Italian Super Cup to Juventus last week and fell 3-1 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus, winners of four of the last six Italian Cups, take on the only Serie B side remaining, SPAL.

Atalanta — whose only major trophy was the Italian Cup in 1963 — host Lazio, winners in 2019, with the two sides set for a return trip again next weekend in the league.

Winners go through to a two-legged semifinal on February 3 and 10, with the final on May 19.

  • The World Cup circuit now moves to the Austrian resort of Schladming for Tuesday’s night slalom
KITZBÜHEL, Austria: Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr won the men’s World Cup super-G in Kitzbuehel on Monday as Frenchman Alexis Pinturault earned some valuable points in his bid for the overall title.

It was the 29-year-old Austrian’s seventh World Cup victory, as the early starters benefited from clearer conditions.

Kriechmayr, who won super-G silver and downhill bronze at the 2019 Are world championships, hit speeds of 130km/h (81mph) as he timed 1min 12.58sec, finishing 0.12sec ahead of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt.

Another Austrian, double Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer, bagged his third podium of the Hahnenkamm race weekend, completing the podium to go with second and third-placed finishes in Friday and Sunday’s downhills.

Pinturault consolidated his lead in the overall World Cup standings, his 11th-placed finish in the super-G seeing him move up to 802 points.

Odermatt’s 80pts for finishing runner-up to Kriechmayr saw him leapfrog Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, out for the season with a knee injury, into second in the overall, on 607pts.

Defending champion Kjetil Jansrud had a run to forget, skiing out high up the 2.15km-long Streif course to bring the curtain down on a disappointing weekend of racing for the Norwegian.

And there was no three-peat for Swiss racer Beat Feuz, the winner of the two downhills also skiing out.

After two heavy crashes on Friday’s downhill, organizers shaved the final jump in a bid to improve safety.

The super-G passed largely without incident, Austrian Daniel Danklmaier, however, hitting the netting after badly judging a landing.

France’s Nils Allegre also slid out on an increasingly rutted track, but both skiers were able to walk away from their respective crash sites.

There was no such luck for Davide Cazzaniga, the bib number 45 starter looking to have sustained a nasty knee injury. Organizers airlifted the Italian off the piste.

The World Cup circuit now moves to the Austrian resort of Schladming for Tuesday’s night slalom.

