Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley

Updated 26 January 2021
  • SAGO is one of the leading national institutions with a prominent role in achieving economic development and fulfilling the needs of citizens by providing key food commodities in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed procedures to import 660,000 tons of feed barley.
The tender will reach the Kingdom between March and April 2021 through its different ports aboard 11 ships.
SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said on Monday the batch of imported barley would help to meet local demand and maintain strategic stocks.
The increase in imports is in order to increase the reserve stock until the private sector assumes the mission of importing and selling barley.
Al-Faris pointed out that the rates and origins of SAGO’s tenders can be viewed on the SAGO’s website.
SAGO is one of the leading national institutions with a prominent role in achieving economic development and fulfilling the needs of citizens by providing key food commodities in Saudi Arabia.
The organization was established by royal decree in February 1972. Its responsibilities include establishing and operating flourmills, monitoring flour production, and animal feed factories.
SAGO also aims to market the products of the organization inside the Kingdom, as well as purchasing grains and maintaining appropriate reserve stock in case of emergency.

Topics: Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO)

  • The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has revealed a new logo representing a time of “transformation” in the industry, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
“The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets and enhancing the security, sustainability and reliability of global supplies,” the ministry said.


The logo has a map of Saudi Arabia in the middle “as a beating and reliable heart that supplies the world with energy.”
The colors represent the various energy sources including the increasing shift to renewables.
Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Energy energy Renewable Energy Logo

