Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has revealed a new logo representing a time of “transformation” in the industry, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

“The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets and enhancing the security, sustainability and reliability of global supplies,” the ministry said.



The logo has a map of Saudi Arabia in the middle “as a beating and reliable heart that supplies the world with energy.”

The colors represent the various energy sources including the increasing shift to renewables.

Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030.