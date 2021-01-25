You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones

Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones

Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones
Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh chairs an online session of the council in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/67xt9

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones

Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones
  • Several Shoura members made recommendations to further improve the role of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to help the Kingdom increase its industrial base
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Shoura Council on Monday called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to coordinate with the relevant authorities to encourage investment in the industrial zones across the Kingdom.
The council also asked the ministry to publish industrial data particularly related to the mining and petrochemical sector to help investors make informed decisions.
The ministry was urged to create a clear line of communication for the existing and potential investors and ensure clarity in all procedures to help the sector grow.
In this regard, the Shoura Council called on the ministry to expedite work on the activation of the Industrial Information and Data Center.
Several Shoura members made recommendations to further improve the role of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to help the Kingdom increase its industrial base.
The recommendations included the promotion of the SIDF’s activities and increased coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure speedy completion of projects.
The SIDF was urged to support small and medium enterprises in remote areas and offer financial assistance to such entrepreneurs.
On Monday, Kazakh Ambassador Berek Aryn called on Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh at his office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Al-Asheikh briefed the envoy about the workings of the Shoura Council and its role.
The envoy praised Saudi Arabia’s role in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council

Related

Saudi Shoura Council urges King Fahd National Library to enhance digital services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council urges King Fahd National Library to enhance digital services
Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply
  • The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has revealed a new logo representing a time of “transformation” in the industry, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
“The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets and enhancing the security, sustainability and reliability of global supplies,” the ministry said.


The logo has a map of Saudi Arabia in the middle “as a beating and reliable heart that supplies the world with energy.”
The colors represent the various energy sources including the increasing shift to renewables.
Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Energy energy Renewable Energy Logo

Latest updates

New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply
New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply
Jordan demands Israel end Al-Aqsa ‘provocations’
Jordan demands Israel end Al-Aqsa ‘provocations’
Saudi Health Ministry launches virtual clinics
Saudi Health Ministry launches virtual clinics
Saudi Aramco remains the most valuable brand in the Mideast
Saudi Aramco remains the most valuable brand in the Mideast
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.