Saudi Shoura Council urges ministry to encourage investment in the industrial zones

The Shoura Council on Monday called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to coordinate with the relevant authorities to encourage investment in the industrial zones across the Kingdom.

The council also asked the ministry to publish industrial data particularly related to the mining and petrochemical sector to help investors make informed decisions.

The ministry was urged to create a clear line of communication for the existing and potential investors and ensure clarity in all procedures to help the sector grow.

In this regard, the Shoura Council called on the ministry to expedite work on the activation of the Industrial Information and Data Center.

Several Shoura members made recommendations to further improve the role of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to help the Kingdom increase its industrial base.

The recommendations included the promotion of the SIDF’s activities and increased coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure speedy completion of projects.

The SIDF was urged to support small and medium enterprises in remote areas and offer financial assistance to such entrepreneurs.

On Monday, Kazakh Ambassador Berek Aryn called on Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh at his office in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Asheikh briefed the envoy about the workings of the Shoura Council and its role.

The envoy praised Saudi Arabia’s role in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.