New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply

Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030.
Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030. (File/Reuters)
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

  • The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has revealed a new logo representing a time of “transformation” in the industry, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
“The logo reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in stabilizing oil markets and enhancing the security, sustainability and reliability of global supplies,” the ministry said.


The logo has a map of Saudi Arabia in the middle “as a beating and reliable heart that supplies the world with energy.”
The colors represent the various energy sources including the increasing shift to renewables.
Saudi Arabia aims to produce half its electricity with natural gas and renewable sources by 2030.

People gather outside the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, before receiving a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 disease, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Patients can consult a doctor online through Anat, Sehaty apps
Updated 26 January 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a “remote clinics” medical service that allows patients to consult a doctor online through its Anat and Sehaty apps.

The ministry said that the virtual service will make it quicker and easier for noncritical patients to get medical advice and access health services, while reducing the number of in-person visits in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in hospitals and other medical facilities.
Saudi authorities on Monday reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 6,355. They also announced 213 new confirmed cases of the disease, which brings the total number in the Kingdom to 366,584. Of these, 2,092 remain active and 333 patients are in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 213 new COVID-19 cases.

• A total of 333 patients are in critical condition.

• The death toll now stands at 6,355.

• The number of total recoveries has risen to 358,137.

According to the ministry, 57 of the new cases are in Riyadh, 13 in Makkah and four in Madinah. An additional 198 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 358,137.
A total of 12,037,420 PCR tests have been conducted in Saudi Arabia, including 43,695 in the past 24 hours. As of Monday, 391,643 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

